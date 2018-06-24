PGA Tour rules official tells Bryson DeChambeau he might not be able to use a compass on the course

CROMWELL, Conn. — Bryson DeChambeau’s use of a compass during the third round of the Travelers Championship caught fire on social media.

It also caught the attention of the PGA Tour.

Rules officials approached DeChambeau about the device on the range following his third round at Saturday at TPC River Highlands. According to the 24-year-old former physics major at SMU, the tour said it’s going to get back to him next week.

No matter what the ruling, nothing would be done retroactively.

“They said we just want to let you know we’re investigating this device and seeing if it’s allowable or not,” DeChambeau said Sunday following a two-under 68 to tie for ninth in the tournament. “It wouldn’t be the first time this has happened.”

Recall in 2017, PGA Tour officials told DeChambeau that they were consulting the USGA regarding whether the center-shafted putter he was using conformed to The Rules of Golf. He was using it in conjunction with a legal side-saddle putting technique, but was told the putter itself did no

It also wasn’t the first time DeChambeau has used the device, he said, noting that he’d been doing so since the 2016 PGA Tour stop in Las Vegas.

“It’s been used for a long, long time,” DeChambeau said. “People are saying it’s an unusual device, that’s at least what the tour’s saying.

“It’s funny people take notice when you start playing well.”

DeChambeau has done just that. Including his win at the Memorial earlier this month, he has five finishes in the top five this season.

As for what he uses it for?

“Figuring out true pin locations,” DeChambeau said. “The pin locations are a little bit off every once in a while, so I’m making sure they’re in the exact right spot.”

