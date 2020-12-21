PGA Tour pros compete in Arizona on ‘the day the golf world forgets about Charlie Woods’

The Outlaw Tour promoted its Pard’ner Shootout as “the day the golf world forgets about Charlie Woods.”

Well, the younger Woods is still creating a buzz on the Monday after he and famous father Tiger finished seventh in the PNC Championship.

But the mini tour based in Arizona did draw a handful of PGA Tour pros, a Golf Channel broadcaster and several outstanding local golfers for one last tournament before Christmas.

Joel Dahmen is among the Tour pros in the field. He’s paired with Brandon Harkins, while Max Homa is playing with new Golf Channel on-air personality and good buddy Shane Bacon.

Others in the field: Nate Lashley, Parker McLachlin, Alex Cejka, Sam Triplett, Dylan Wu, Charlie Beljan, University of Illinois and Scottsdale product Michael Feagles as well as Grand Canyon University men’s golf coach Jesse Mueller, who played at Arizona State after a strong amateur career.

The 18-hole outing is being played at Arrowhead Country Club in Glendale and is live on a Twitch livestream.

SCORES: Outlaw Tour Pard’ner Shootout

Dahmen and Lashley are no strangers to the mini-tours. They were among the Tour pros who played in the Scottsdale AZ Open in May during the Tour’s shutdown.

Also in May, Dahmen, while playing with a couple members of the Chicago Cubs, shot a course-record 58 at Mesa Country Club.