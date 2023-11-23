Tour pro shares P.I.P. results – and there is upset winner

And the winner of the PGA Tour’s 2023 Player Impact Program… Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy collected an extra $15 million by beating out Tiger Woods, who had won each of the first two iterations of the bonus program, which was created in 2021 to reward the players who have the biggest positive impact on the Tour’s business. Woods received $12 million of the $100 million pool while Jon Rahm ($9 million), Jordan Spieth ($7.5 million) and Scottie Scheffler ($6 million) rounded out the top five.

The results, sent via email to players from Jason Gore, were shared on Instagram by PGA Tour player Nate Lashley.

The rest of the top 20: 6. Rickie Fowler, 7. Viktor Hovland, 8. Justin Thomas, 9. Tommy Fleetwood, 10. Max Homa, 11. Xander Schauffele, 12. Jason Day, 13. Tony Finau, 14. Collin Morikawa, 15. Matt Fitzpatrick, 16.. Wyndham Clark, 17. Cameron Young, 18. Justin Rose, 19. Patrick Cantlay, 20. Brian Harman.

McIlroy was second last year in the P.I.P., bringing in $12 million, but he reportedly had to forfeit $3 million of that after skipping the RBC Heritage last April.

Nate Lashley coming in hot to the Thanksgiving table pic.twitter.com/KW7xChW5qG — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) November 23, 2023

In his post, Lashley, who finished No. 96 in the FedExCup this season, didn't hold back with his opinions on the program: “How many golf fans actually know what the PIP on the PGA Tour is? Would love to hear from golf/PGA fans if they think this $100 million was spent well? There’s 150-200 members of the PGA Tour and they just spent $100 million on 20 players. Seems a little ridiculous. Time for new leadership on the PGA Tour. This is an absolute kick in the face to the rest of the PGA Tour players.”

Next year the P.I.P. pool will be reduced to $50 million with the winner taking home $10 million and only the top 10 places being paid out. The $50 million difference, per the memo, will instead be allocated to the FedExCup bonus pool ($100 million, up from $75 million this year), Comcast Business Tour Top 10 ($40 million) and other player programs.