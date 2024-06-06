PGA Tour pro Mike Sweeney on living in his car, Venmo changing his life and battling cut lines in 2024

Mike Sweeney is an aspiring PGA Tour professional based out of South Florida. In 2023, he gained publicity after being known as the man who slept in his car and rapped on Spotify to fund his golf dream.

Monday Q wrote an article about his story last year and put his Venmo handle in the story. Sweeney received a life changing amount of money to get him through the 2023 season on PGA Tour Canada.

Sweeney’s golf game has improved tremendously since 2023 and finds himself on edge of the cut line in 2024. It has been weeks and weeks of missing the cut by one stroke.

Mike Sweeney sits down with Averee Dovsek on the “Why You Suck At Golf!” podcast to learn more about his mental struggles, financial burdens and what is on the horizon moving forward into the Summer.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek