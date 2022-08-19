PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen is carrying a bag at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals: ‘It’s hard work’

Joel Dahmen played in 26 events during the 2021-22 season, including last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three playoff events, and collected three top 10s. He wasn’t able to secure a spot in Delaware this week at the BMW Championship, so he had some free time on his hands.

Instead of playing golf, he’s carrying someone’s bag.

Brandon Harkins is playing in the first Korn Ferry Tour playoff event this week, the Albertsons Boise Open, and has enlisted Dahmen for his services.

Harkins fired an opening-round 2-under 69 Thursday. Dahmen sat down with The Caddie Network and discussed his experience so far.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on but stuff and then by the time you’re out there five hours and he at home and you have lunch and you finally lay down. I was just out. It’s hard work,” Dahmen said. “I always knew caddies work hard and it’s hard work carrying that bag but it’s just there’s a lot of stuff going on and you’re always thinking about the next shot and what you can do to help and what to say and what not to say, more importantly sometimes.”

Regarding their friendship, Harkins and Dahmen live near each other in Wisconsin and have been close for over a decade.

“He needed a change,” Dahmen said. “I was done with my year and he called me on Sunday and he’s like, hey, do you have any interest in doing this? I could use a friend for the week.

“He’s one of the best golfers in the world. He’ll be back on Tour. It’s just a matter of time, so he doesn’t need me to really do more than just to clean his ball and tell him a joke or two.”

"I'd give myself like a B." 😂@Joel_Dahmen is caddying this week for @BrandonDHarkins at the first KFT Playoff event. So naturally, @Rathouz sat down with Joel to hear how it's going… ⬇️ — Caddie Network (@CaddieNetwork) August 19, 2022

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek