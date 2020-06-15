PGA Tour pro had no clue he made hole-in-one until reaching the green because there were no fans

The PGA Tour's long-awaited return at the Charles Schwab Challenge thankfully went off without a hitch. Of course, it also went off without any fans. Not that there weren't positives to having no spectators, most notably, a lack of bozos screaming "MASHED POTATOES!" on every drive. Or in the case of a bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau, "PROTEIN SHAKES!"

Still, the crowd atmosphere—or lack thereof—at Colonial Country Club made for some interesting occurrences. But none more so than when Sung Kang made a hole-in-one during Thursday's first round. The winner of last year's AT&T Byron Nelson knocked one in from 162 yards out on the 13th hole, but didn't celebrate. Why? Because he had no clue he had made a hole-in-one.

During Sunday's coverage of the event, CBS put together this highlight package showing Kang take his putter and walk to the green before being told by someone that his golf ball was in the hole. Not surprisingly, it didn't damper his reaction. Check it out:

Unfortunately for Kang, there weren't too many other highlights as he missed the cut at Colonial. But he'll always have one of the oddest—and quietest—aces in PGA Tour history.

