PGA Tour prize money payouts: Top 10 money earners for the 2021-22 season

Adam Woodard
·9 min read
In this article:
  Scottie Scheffler
    Scottie Scheffler
    American golfer (1996-)
  Patrick Cantlay
    Patrick Cantlay
    Professional golfer
  Xander Schauffele
    Xander Schauffele
    American golfer
  Will Zalatoris
    Will Zalatoris
    American professional golfer

When fans talk about professional golf these days, it doesn’t take long for the conversation to move to the PGA Tour’s battle for supremacy against LIV Golf.

While the PGA Tour still holds an advantage in the talent department, there’s no doubting the financial power LIV wields thanks to their backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Even commissioner Jay Monahan has admitted he can’t compete financially with his LIV Golf adversaries, but that doesn’t mean the players on Tour are playing for peanuts.

While Scottie Scheffler set a season-long record with $14,046,910 in earnings, 126 players made more than $1 million in the Tour’s 2021-22 season, with the Tour reporting a player average of $1,621,221 in on-course earnings. Another 37 players made more than $500,000.

Check out just how much money the top players on Tour made this season.

1. Scottie Scheffler - $14,046,910

After the U.S. Open, with 10 events left on the Tour’s schedule, Scheffler set a new record for most official money earned in a PGA Tour season. Thanks to a Tour-best four wins, Scheffler earned $14,046,910 total, a whopping $4 million clear of second.

2022 Masters
2022 Masters

Scottie Scheffler talks to the crowd while wearing his green jacket during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports)

2. Cameron Smith - $10,107,897

Smith earned massive wins at the British Open and Players Championship this season, and was one of the FedEx Cup favorites entering the playoffs, where reports broke that he’d be soon joining LIV Golf. Smith didn’t exactly deny his reported involvement with LIV, where he’d reportedly make 10-times what he earned this season, his best on Tour.

2022 Open Championship
2022 Open Championship

Cameron Smith talks to media during a press conference after winning the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo by: Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)

3. Will Zalatoris - $9,405,082

Zalatoris earned his long-anticipated first win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to cap an impressive start to his professional career. A back injury has sidelined the rising star for the last two weeks, and the young American will also miss out on next month’s Presidents Cup, where he would have been a top contender as a captain’s pick.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Will Zalatoris reacts after making a par putt on No. 18 during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

4. Patrick Cantlay - $9,369,605

Cantlay became the first player to ever defend a title in a FedEx Cup Playoff event and is in a great position to defend his FedEx Cup title as well entering the Tour Championship at East Lake. Cantlay also won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with teammate Xander Schauffele back in April.

2022 BMW Championship
2022 BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay poses with the BMW Trophy and The Western Golf Association Trophy after winning the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

5. Rory McIlroy - $8,654,566

This year was big for McIlroy, who had just as many wins as missed cuts (two). You could even argue the Northern Irishman should’ve bagged a few more trophies with close calls at the Masters (2nd), Wells Fargo (5th), PGA Championship (8th), U.S. Open (T-5) and British Open (3rd).

2022 RBC Canadian Open
2022 RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario. (Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

6. Xander Schauffele - $7,427,299

One of three players to win three times on Tour this season, second most behind Scheffler, Schauffele claimed the Zurich with Cantlay, the Travelers in June and the loaded Genesis Scottish Open in July. His $7,427,299 in earnings is $2 million more than his last best season in 2019.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Xander Schauffele smiles after finishing up practicing at the TPC Southwind driving range on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, two days before the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, TN.

7. Sam Burns - $7,073,986

The 2021-22 season was a coming out party for Burns. The other three-time winner alongside Smith and Schauffle, Burns won the Sanderson Farms in the fall and defended his title via a playoff at the Valspar Championship in March. He added the Charles Schwab in May, also in a playoff. He’ll make his Presidents Cup debut next month for Team USA.

Sam Burns poses with the trophy after winning during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2021 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

8. Matt Fitzpatrick - $7,012,672

Fitzpatrick had a strong year and still earned nearly half his winnings for the year from his U.S. Open victory ($3,150,000). Not only that, Fitzpatrick’s major championship winnings were more than he had ever won for an entire season on Tour ($2,252,351 in 2021).

2022 U.S. Open
2022 U.S. Open

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates with caddie Billy Foster after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

9. Justin Thomas - $6,829,576

Another major win, another top-10 showing on the money list. Thomas won his second PGA Championship in May via a playoff with Zalatoris. His $6,829,576 for 2021-22 is fourth-best of his career. His best season, you ask? That’d be when he was a five-time winner in 2017 to earn $9,921,560.

Justin Thomas enters the FedExCup Playoffs 8th in the standings. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

10. Cameron Young - $6,520,598

In his first full season on Tour, Young has finished runner up five times with 17 made cuts. Like his buddy Zalatoris, he’s constantly in the mix and will feature on these lists for years to come.

2022 PGA Championship
2022 PGA Championship

Cameron Young celebrates his eagle on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2022 NCAA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. (Photo: Eric Gay/Associated Press)

Nos. 11-100

Position

Player

Events

Prize money

11

Tony Finau

24

$6,117,886

12

Hideki Matsuyama

20

$5,776,298

13

Sungjae Im

25

$5,567,974

14

Max Homa

23

$5,289,842

15

Jon Rahm

18

$5,248,220

16

Joaquin Niemann

23

$5,076,060

17

Jordan Spieth

21

$5,018,444

18

Billy Horschel

21

$4,940,600

19

Viktor Hovland

20

$4,868,461

20

Collin Morikawa

18

$4,837,271

21

Sepp Straka

32

$4,722,434

22

Tom Hoge

31

$4,310,046

23

Scott Stallings

30

$3,933,593

24

Corey Conners

24

$3,876,590

25

Kevin Kisner

24

$3,757,424

26

Talor Gooch

22

$3,718,990

27

Keegan Bradley

25

$3,623,137

28

Shane Lowry

18

$3,616,679

29

Aaron Wise

23

$3,454,521

30

K.H. Lee

27

$3,347,180

31

J.T. Poston

29

$3,292,443

32

Brian Harman

26

$3,226,839

33

Davis Riley

29

$3,190,793

34

Sahith Theegala

31

$3,124,668

35

Seamus Power

26

$3,100,241

36

Anirban Lahiri

24

$3,084,598

37

Keith Mitchell

26

$3,068,341

38

Cameron Tringale

29

$3,050,519

39

J.J. Spaun

29

$2,951,152

40

Adam Scott

19

$2,913,198

41

Denny McCarthy

29

$2,882,771

42

Tommy Fleetwood

17

$2,874,008

43

Tyrrell Hatton

19

$2,849,792

44

Russell Henley

22

$2,837,505

45

Joohyung Kim

11

$2,824,580

46

Mito Pereira

27

$2,797,925

47

Luke List

28

$2,734,720

48

Maverick McNealy

27

$2,689,754

49

Adam Hadwin

26

$2,574,396

50

Lucas Herbert

20

$2,558,440

51

Kurt Kitayama

24

$2,547,912

52

Sebastián Muñoz

25

$2,545,121

53

Brendan Steele

23

$2,531,909

54

Chris Kirk

25

$2,408,913

55

Jason Kokrak

19

$2,339,960

56

Taylor Pendrith

21

$2,330,840

57

Harold Varner III

23

$2,294,141

58

Mackenzie Hughes

27

$2,276,212

59

Si Woo Kim

29

$2,234,151

60

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

24

$2,233,289

61

Trey Mullinax

28

$2,172,365

62

Emiliano Grillo

28

$2,094,647

63

Matt Kuchar

20

$2,051,300

64

Marc Leishman

23

$2,015,561

65

Gary Woodland

23

$1,992,732

66

Cam Davis

25

$1,989,011

67

Alex Noren

22

$1,971,531

68

Lucas Glover

28

$1,941,796

69

Andrew Putnam

30

$1,920,393

70

Matt Jones

20

$1,914,560

71

Chez Reavie

28

$1,908,670

72

Troy Merritt

26

$1,906,304

73

Abraham Ancer

18

$1,777,504

74

Daniel Berger

12

$1,769,539

75

Taylor Moore

28

$1,751,237

76

Paul Casey

7

$1,740,282

77

Lanto Griffin

23

$1,717,566

78

Beau Hossler

23

$1,716,430

79

Hudson Swafford

21

$1,714,926

80

Joel Dahmen

26

$1,712,942

81

Russell Knox

28

$1,683,424

82

Brendon Todd

25

$1,659,052

83

John Huh

26

$1,631,948

84

Alex Smalley

30

$1,631,567

85

Wyndham Clark

30

$1,544,055

86

Matthew NeSmith

28

$1,539,142

87

Matthew Wolff

16

$1,485,181

88

Brandon Wu

26

$1,472,515

89

Justin Rose

18

$1,426,994

90

Lee Hodges

29

$1,377,251

91

Adam Long

28

$1,364,131

92

Kevin Streelman

27

$1,354,092

93

Doug Ghim

29

$1,347,458

94

Aaron Rai

28

$1,346,601

95

Adam Schenk

32

$1,339,523

96

Patrick Rodgers

27

$1,327,382

97

Brooks Koepka

16

$1,317,085

98

C.T. Pan

24

$1,313,259

99

Hayden Buckley

30

$1,303,036

100

Stephan Jaeger

31

$1,289,503

 

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek

