PGA Tour prize money payouts: Top 10 money earners for the 2021-22 season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Scottie SchefflerAmerican golfer (1996-)
- Patrick CantlayProfessional golfer
- Xander SchauffeleAmerican golfer
- Will ZalatorisAmerican professional golfer
When fans talk about professional golf these days, it doesn’t take long for the conversation to move to the PGA Tour’s battle for supremacy against LIV Golf.
While the PGA Tour still holds an advantage in the talent department, there’s no doubting the financial power LIV wields thanks to their backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Even commissioner Jay Monahan has admitted he can’t compete financially with his LIV Golf adversaries, but that doesn’t mean the players on Tour are playing for peanuts.
While Scottie Scheffler set a season-long record with $14,046,910 in earnings, 126 players made more than $1 million in the Tour’s 2021-22 season, with the Tour reporting a player average of $1,621,221 in on-course earnings. Another 37 players made more than $500,000.
Check out just how much money the top players on Tour made this season.
More money: PGA Tour all-time money list
1. Scottie Scheffler - $14,046,910
After the U.S. Open, with 10 events left on the Tour’s schedule, Scheffler set a new record for most official money earned in a PGA Tour season. Thanks to a Tour-best four wins, Scheffler earned $14,046,910 total, a whopping $4 million clear of second.
Scottie Scheffler talks to the crowd while wearing his green jacket during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports)
2. Cameron Smith - $10,107,897
Smith earned massive wins at the British Open and Players Championship this season, and was one of the FedEx Cup favorites entering the playoffs, where reports broke that he’d be soon joining LIV Golf. Smith didn’t exactly deny his reported involvement with LIV, where he’d reportedly make 10-times what he earned this season, his best on Tour.
Cameron Smith talks to media during a press conference after winning the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo by: Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)
3. Will Zalatoris - $9,405,082
Zalatoris earned his long-anticipated first win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to cap an impressive start to his professional career. A back injury has sidelined the rising star for the last two weeks, and the young American will also miss out on next month’s Presidents Cup, where he would have been a top contender as a captain’s pick.
Will Zalatoris reacts after making a par putt on No. 18 during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at TPC Southwind in Memphis.
4. Patrick Cantlay - $9,369,605
Cantlay became the first player to ever defend a title in a FedEx Cup Playoff event and is in a great position to defend his FedEx Cup title as well entering the Tour Championship at East Lake. Cantlay also won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with teammate Xander Schauffele back in April.
Patrick Cantlay poses with the BMW Trophy and The Western Golf Association Trophy after winning the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
5. Rory McIlroy - $8,654,566
This year was big for McIlroy, who had just as many wins as missed cuts (two). You could even argue the Northern Irishman should’ve bagged a few more trophies with close calls at the Masters (2nd), Wells Fargo (5th), PGA Championship (8th), U.S. Open (T-5) and British Open (3rd).
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario. (Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
6. Xander Schauffele - $7,427,299
One of three players to win three times on Tour this season, second most behind Scheffler, Schauffele claimed the Zurich with Cantlay, the Travelers in June and the loaded Genesis Scottish Open in July. His $7,427,299 in earnings is $2 million more than his last best season in 2019.
Xander Schauffele smiles after finishing up practicing at the TPC Southwind driving range on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, two days before the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, TN.
7. Sam Burns - $7,073,986
The 2021-22 season was a coming out party for Burns. The other three-time winner alongside Smith and Schauffle, Burns won the Sanderson Farms in the fall and defended his title via a playoff at the Valspar Championship in March. He added the Charles Schwab in May, also in a playoff. He’ll make his Presidents Cup debut next month for Team USA.
Sam Burns poses with the trophy after winning during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2021 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
8. Matt Fitzpatrick - $7,012,672
Fitzpatrick had a strong year and still earned nearly half his winnings for the year from his U.S. Open victory ($3,150,000). Not only that, Fitzpatrick’s major championship winnings were more than he had ever won for an entire season on Tour ($2,252,351 in 2021).
Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates with caddie Billy Foster after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
9. Justin Thomas - $6,829,576
Another major win, another top-10 showing on the money list. Thomas won his second PGA Championship in May via a playoff with Zalatoris. His $6,829,576 for 2021-22 is fourth-best of his career. His best season, you ask? That’d be when he was a five-time winner in 2017 to earn $9,921,560.
Justin Thomas enters the FedExCup Playoffs 8th in the standings. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
10. Cameron Young - $6,520,598
In his first full season on Tour, Young has finished runner up five times with 17 made cuts. Like his buddy Zalatoris, he’s constantly in the mix and will feature on these lists for years to come.
Cameron Young celebrates his eagle on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2022 NCAA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. (Photo: Eric Gay/Associated Press)
Nos. 11-100
Position
Player
Events
Prize money
11
Tony Finau
24
$6,117,886
12
Hideki Matsuyama
20
$5,776,298
13
Sungjae Im
25
$5,567,974
14
Max Homa
23
$5,289,842
15
Jon Rahm
18
$5,248,220
16
Joaquin Niemann
23
$5,076,060
17
Jordan Spieth
21
$5,018,444
18
Billy Horschel
21
$4,940,600
19
Viktor Hovland
20
$4,868,461
20
Collin Morikawa
18
$4,837,271
21
Sepp Straka
32
$4,722,434
22
Tom Hoge
31
$4,310,046
23
Scott Stallings
30
$3,933,593
24
Corey Conners
24
$3,876,590
25
Kevin Kisner
24
$3,757,424
26
Talor Gooch
22
$3,718,990
27
Keegan Bradley
25
$3,623,137
28
Shane Lowry
18
$3,616,679
29
Aaron Wise
23
$3,454,521
30
K.H. Lee
27
$3,347,180
31
J.T. Poston
29
$3,292,443
32
Brian Harman
26
$3,226,839
33
Davis Riley
29
$3,190,793
34
Sahith Theegala
31
$3,124,668
35
Seamus Power
26
$3,100,241
36
Anirban Lahiri
24
$3,084,598
37
Keith Mitchell
26
$3,068,341
38
Cameron Tringale
29
$3,050,519
39
J.J. Spaun
29
$2,951,152
40
Adam Scott
19
$2,913,198
41
Denny McCarthy
29
$2,882,771
42
Tommy Fleetwood
17
$2,874,008
43
Tyrrell Hatton
19
$2,849,792
44
Russell Henley
22
$2,837,505
45
Joohyung Kim
11
$2,824,580
46
Mito Pereira
27
$2,797,925
47
Luke List
28
$2,734,720
48
Maverick McNealy
27
$2,689,754
49
Adam Hadwin
26
$2,574,396
50
Lucas Herbert
20
$2,558,440
51
Kurt Kitayama
24
$2,547,912
52
Sebastián Muñoz
25
$2,545,121
53
Brendan Steele
23
$2,531,909
54
Chris Kirk
25
$2,408,913
55
Jason Kokrak
19
$2,339,960
56
Taylor Pendrith
21
$2,330,840
57
Harold Varner III
23
$2,294,141
58
Mackenzie Hughes
27
$2,276,212
59
Si Woo Kim
29
$2,234,151
60
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
24
$2,233,289
61
Trey Mullinax
28
$2,172,365
62
Emiliano Grillo
28
$2,094,647
63
Matt Kuchar
20
$2,051,300
64
Marc Leishman
23
$2,015,561
65
Gary Woodland
23
$1,992,732
66
Cam Davis
25
$1,989,011
67
Alex Noren
22
$1,971,531
68
Lucas Glover
28
$1,941,796
69
Andrew Putnam
30
$1,920,393
70
Matt Jones
20
$1,914,560
71
Chez Reavie
28
$1,908,670
72
Troy Merritt
26
$1,906,304
73
Abraham Ancer
18
$1,777,504
74
Daniel Berger
12
$1,769,539
75
Taylor Moore
28
$1,751,237
76
Paul Casey
7
$1,740,282
77
Lanto Griffin
23
$1,717,566
78
Beau Hossler
23
$1,716,430
79
Hudson Swafford
21
$1,714,926
80
Joel Dahmen
26
$1,712,942
81
Russell Knox
28
$1,683,424
82
Brendon Todd
25
$1,659,052
83
John Huh
26
$1,631,948
84
Alex Smalley
30
$1,631,567
85
Wyndham Clark
30
$1,544,055
86
Matthew NeSmith
28
$1,539,142
87
Matthew Wolff
16
$1,485,181
88
Brandon Wu
26
$1,472,515
89
Justin Rose
18
$1,426,994
90
Lee Hodges
29
$1,377,251
91
Adam Long
28
$1,364,131
92
Kevin Streelman
27
$1,354,092
93
Doug Ghim
29
$1,347,458
94
Aaron Rai
28
$1,346,601
95
Adam Schenk
32
$1,339,523
96
Patrick Rodgers
27
$1,327,382
97
Brooks Koepka
16
$1,317,085
98
C.T. Pan
24
$1,313,259
99
Hayden Buckley
30
$1,303,036
100
Stephan Jaeger
31
$1,289,503