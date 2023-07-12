PGA Tour players turn on commissioner Jay Monahan: 'He has questions to answer'

Jay Monahan is set to return to duty following his health scare - Getty Images/Harry How

Jay Monahan’s role as PGA Tour commissioner is coming under increasing scrutiny with world No 6 Xander Schauffele revealing here on the eve of the Scottish Open that he and colleagues have “trust issues” with the circuit’s supremo and that he “has a lot of tough questions to answer on his return”.

As if Monahan will not have pressing problems when he logs back into Sawgrass HQ on Monday after five weeks off with an unnamed “medical condition” that the 53-year-old suffered in the wake of the Tour’s jaw-dropping merger with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Not only does the Californian have the negotiations with the Public Investment Fund to catch up with — and to many they seem complex to the point of being unfeasible — but following the remarkable Senate hearing into the shock alliance staged in Capitol Hill on Tuesday the noise of discontent has never been louder.

Monahan has an ever-growing number of players who remained loyal to the Tour lining up to ask why they were persuaded to turn down nine-figure signing-on fees to join LIV Golf when there was so soon to be an amalgamation with the supposed enemy announced.

Monahan, himself, recognised before taking his enforced leave that he would be classed as a “hypocrite” for his extraordinary U-turn and if that stench still carries heavy in the air then so, too, does the whiff of revolt. Schauffele might make an odd shop steward but the Olympic champion claimed to speak for many here at this East Lothian links.

“We got a memo that he’ll be back on the 17th [of July],” Schauffele said. “If you want to call it one of the rockier times on Tour, the guy was supposed to be there for us…. Obviously he had some health issues. I’m glad that he said he’s feeling much better. But yeah, I’d say he has a lot of tough questions to answer on his return. I don’t trust people easily. He had my trust and he has a lot less of it now. And I don’t stand alone when I say that.”

Xander Schauffele is just one golfer who isn't happy with what has happened - Getty Images/Jared C. Tilton

Jordan Spieth was not as direct as his Ryder Cup team-mate, yet he plainly holds similar emotions. When asked if he believes that Monahan will have to “navigate trust issues” within the members-owned organisation, Spieth replied: “Yeah, quite a bit, just based on conversations I’ve had with players. I think he realises that.”

Advertisement

Due to his health, Monahan will not, as usual, travel to next week’s Open Championship at Hoylake and will instead try to discover a path through the fall-out of the grilling by politicians that he did not attend. Monahan missed the 9/11 victim groups in the room as the Senators pressed the Tour representatives on the morality of the Saudi funding and the dramatic reversal.

A 276-page trove of documents was released by the sub-committee during the hearing, exposing such gems as there were plans for Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods to be handed their own LIV teams and, bizarrely, for Yasir Al-Rumayyan to be welcomed as a member of Augusta National and the Royal and Ancient.

The Tour told Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that it dismissed these proposals, but it could not bash down the notion that the two sides are nowhere near a deal that would unify golf and begin to satisfy the majority of the players.

McIlroy declined to talk to the written press here after his pro-am on Wednesday and informed the official TV media that he would not discuss LIV. A member of his management team told Telegraph Sport: “He wouldn’t know where to start”.

Rory McIlroy refused to talk about LIV golf before the Scottish Open that starts on Thursday - Getty Images/Andrew Reddington

That is perfectly understandable considering how the Tour effectively used him as its most dominant voice against LIV during the sporting civil war. No doubt, McIlroy’s angst is one of the more elevated in the locker room, but Schauffele insists that tensions are running high throughout.

Advertisement

“Do I feel peace or harmony that the merger brought?” Schauffele said, incredulously. “I would say peace and harmony is definitely the opposite of what the announcement brought to us players.”

Another headline to emerge from the Senate’s explosive disclosure dump was the Tour’s determination to ensure that Greg Norman be quickly removed as LIV chief executive. In a side letter to the “framework agreement” it was stated that Norman would leave within a month of last month’s announcement and an email exchange between Monahan and an executive was also released highlighting the importance they placed on this ousting.

Yet it was never signed by PIF and so Norman’s influence remains a bone of contention. But a leading player asked Telegraph Sport why it is only Norman being lined up for the chop?

“Greg got LIV off the ground and, yes, he was combative in some of his taunts to the traditional Tours, but how is that worse than Jay going on live TV and referencing 9/11 and the Saudi involvement and then backtracking and jumping in with them?” the pro said.

Advertisement

“And yet Jay gets to be in charge of everything? The PGA Tour and the new amalgamation? Doesn’t make much sense to me. But not a lot of this does. It’s a total mess.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.