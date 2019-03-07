PGA Tour players honor the King with Arnie-inspired clothes and gear
Several PGA Tour players are honoring Arnold Palmer with their clothing and gear this week at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Rickie Fowler went all in from head to toe, and others like Rory McIlroy, Bryson Dechambeau and Palmer's grandson Sam Saunders sported Arnie-inspired golf shoes, hats and shirts. Pictured below are some of the iconic umbrella-themed looks from the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The King wore it best! 👑 @APinvpic.twitter.com/hNrFZhi22J
— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) March 8, 2019
