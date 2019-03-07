PGA Tour players honor the King with Arnie-inspired clothes and gear

Golf Channel

Several PGA Tour players are honoring Arnold Palmer with their clothing and gear this week at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Rickie Fowler went all in from head to toe, and others like Rory McIlroy, Bryson Dechambeau and Palmer's grandson Sam Saunders sported Arnie-inspired golf shoes, hats and shirts. Pictured below are some of the iconic umbrella-themed looks from the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. 

Rickie Fowler's Arnie-inspired outfit and golf bag
Bryson DeChambeau's Arnie-inspired shirt and shoes
Sam Saunders' Arnie-inspired shoes
Rory McIlroy and his Arnie-inspired shirt
Rory McIlroy's Arnie-inspired shoes
