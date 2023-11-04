PGA Tour players allowed to play LIV qualifier

PGA Tour members will be allowed to participate in LIV Golf’s promotions event without fear of being suspended.

A Tour spokesman confirmed to Golf Channel that the previous hard line taken by the circuit for members who played in LIV Golf events has been eased, however slightly, for the league’s qualifying event which will be played Dec. 8-10 in the United Arab Emirates.

“Based on the information publicly available regarding the LIV Golf Promotion event; it is determined to be a qualifying event only and not a part of an unauthorized series. Therefore, the LIV Golf Promotion event is not categorized as an ‘Unauthorized Tournament,'” the Tour spokesman said in a statement. “This classification is subject to change should the details of the event change.”

Since LIV Golf began playing events in 2022 Tour members have been suspended, or resigned their memberships, for violating the circuit’s regulations. Generally, the suspensions have been a year from the player’s last LIV event.

Although the “promotions” event won’t include the threat of sanctions or suspensions, the top 3 players after 72 holes in Abu Dhabi will earn a spot on LIV Golf next year.

The move by the Tour may signal an easing of tensions with LIV Golf while the Tour negotiates a possible investment deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns 93 percent of LIV Golf. Although, the Tour took a similar approach to members participating in International Series events on the Asian Tour which is also being funded by the PIF and is a pathway to play LIV Golf.