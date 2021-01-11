PGA Tour player has plan for Donald Trump to fight back against PGA of America moving PGA Championship

At 10:01 p.m. ET on Sunday night, the PGA of America made the announcement that the 2022 PGA Championship would no longer be hosted at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The late-night news came just days after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters clashed with police, broke into the United States Capitol and swept through the halls of Congress, ultimately leading to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer.

On Monday morning, the R&A announced it had no plans to host a British Open at Trump Turnberry in Scotland.

As the golf world begins to distance itself from the outgoing president, one PGA Tour player has a plan for Trump to fight back.

Hey @POTUS you should just host a tournament the same week as the 2022 PGA championship at your course. Put up a huge purse that players can’t turn down. Make the pga championship a weak field or force them to up their purse and cost them more money. — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) January 11, 2021

Murray, 27, won the 2017 Barbasol Championship but has otherwise struggled early in his PGA Tour career. The North Carolina native is currently 565th in the Official World Golf Ranking and has made just two cuts in his last ten starts.

