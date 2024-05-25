PGA Tour player, ECU alum Grayson Murray dead at 30

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — PGA TOUR player and Raleigh native Grayson Murray died Saturday afternoon at the age of 30.

Murray, a two-time tour winner, was born in Raleigh and attended Wake Forest, East Carolina and Arizona State universities before turning pro in 2015.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Murray withdrew on Friday from the second of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play,” Monahan said. “They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

