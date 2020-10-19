Phil Mickelson grabs second Champions Tour win ahead of PGA Tour return, the Masters

Phil Mickelson kept his perfect record alive on Sunday afternoon.

Whether that translates back over to the PGA Tour, however, remains to be seen.

Mickelson flew ahead on his final nine to win the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at The Country Club of Virginia on Sunday, marking his second win in two starts on the PGA Tour Champions — the PGA Tour’s senior tour.

🏆🏆 @PhilMickelson captures another one!



Lefty cards a 65 to win @DECCGolf. pic.twitter.com/os1LygbZnC — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) October 18, 2020

He finished with a 7-under 65, thanks to four birdies in his final six holes, to grab a three-stroke win over Mike Weir.

Mickelson is now just the third player in the tour’s history to win his first two starts, and the second this year after Jim Furyk accomplished the feat at The Ally Challenge and Pure Insurance Championship. Mickelson won the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National in August, his debut on the Champions Tour.

“It’s fun for me to come out here and play well, and this is a good start for me as I try to build a little bit of momentum heading to Augusta in about a month,” Mickelson said after the win, via the Associated Press.

Phil Mickelson gearing back up for PGA Tour, The Masters

While the brief stops on the Champions Tour may have been a nice change of pace, Mickelson is now preparing to return back to the PGA Tour — starting this week with the ZOZO Championship, which was relocated from Japan to Southern California this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mickelson will tee it up at Sherwood Country Club this week, and then take two weeks off before the Masters Tournament kicks off on Nov. 12. The final major championship of the year was rescheduled from April.

Winning on the PGA Tour and winning on the PGA Tour Champions, however, are two very different things. The 44-time winner hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since his win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2019.

He came close at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in August, coming up just short in second, backed that up with a T71 finish at the PGA Championship the next week. He finished T44 at the Safeway Open and missed the cut at the U.S. Open in September, too.

Though having his two newest trophies is a great feeling, Mickelson is ready for more again.

“It's been a year and a half since I've won on the [PGA Tour],” Mickelson said, via the Golf Channel. “In Memphis I finished second and I love that feeling of having a chance. “I'm hopeful that this tour, this tournament will help give me a little bit of momentum.”

Phil Mickelson has competed just twice on the PGA Tour Champions, and has two wins to his name. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) More

