Justin Thomas ‘sick to my stomach’ after learning of Tiger Woods’ car crash

Justin Thomas, like most of the sports world, was shook up on Tuesday.

He struggled to answer questions when meeting with reporters ahead of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship in Bradenton, Florida.

Instead, his mind was focused on Tiger Woods — who was involved in a single vehicle car crash and rushed to a hospital in the Los Angeles area hours earlier.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Thomas said. “You know, it hurts to see one of your, now one of my closest friends get into an accident.

“Man, I just hope he’s alright. I just worry for his kids, you know. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

Tiger Woods undergoes surgery after car crash

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Woods was involved in a “single vehicle roll-over traffic collision” just south of Los Angeles. Woods was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time, and was transported to a local hospital.

His agent confirmed that Woods underwent surgery, and suffered “multiple leg injuries.” His injuries, however, are reportedly non-life threatening.

Woods had been in California for the Genesis Invitational last week, an annual event that he hosts at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. He did not play, as he is still recovering from back surgery. He did, though, play a round with Dwyane Wade on Monday.

Thomas, the current World No. 3, missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational. He already has four top-10 finishes this season, including a runner-up finish at the Zozo Championship, a fourth-place finish at the Masters and a T8 finish at the U.S. Open.

“It’s been a tough year. I mean, self-inflicted, but yeah, it’s been tough,” he said, via GolfWeek. “It’s a part of life, stuff happens. I’ve been working on myself and I’ve made great strides, I feel like, in becoming a better, stronger man with the mistakes that I made.

“It’s unfortunate what happened with my grandpa and yeah, just like I said, I hope Tiger’s all right. I’ve just got to get back to worry about playing golf and try to do as good as I can because that’s the only thing that I can control.”

