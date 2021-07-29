Jon Rahm still stunned after latest COVID-19 issue knocked him out of Tokyo Olympics

Sitting at his Arizona home with his family, the top-ranked golfer in the world still doesn't fully understand what happened to him.

Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics last week after testing positive for COVID-19, marking the second time he’s been forced out of a tournament in the last two months.

“I didn’t think ever that I was not going to be there,” Rahm told The Associated Press’ Doug Ferguson on Wednesday. “I can’t even tell you what happened.”

Rahm: 'Clearly, I don't have' COVID

Rahm withdrew from the Olympics on Sunday, after he said he took three different coronavirus tests.

His first two, on Thursday and Friday, came back negative. Saturday’s test, though, was positive.

So, Rahm took a second one to be sure, and it also came back positive.

Yet as he knew that he already had the coronavirus and is fully vaccinated, Rahm was sure that he didn’t have it. On Sunday, he returned and took a saliva test, an antibody test and a PCR test, per the report. Both tests returned negative, and the third determined that he had the antibodies.

Still, it was too late. Testing negative multiple times and making the trek over to Japan in time to compete would have been impossible.

“Clearly, I don’t have it,” he said, via The Associated Press. “But the dream of being an Olympian is going to have to wait three more years. That’s really upsetting in a sense.”

Rahm, 26, tested positive and had to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament in June while he held a massive six-shot lead. He said after that he was partially vaccinated when he was pulled off the course then, but that he was still inside the required 14-day window.

He returned to the course just weeks later, though, and won the U.S. Open — his first major championship.

While this latest blow is certainly a big one, Rahm knows he can’t be too upset.

“In the grand scheme of things, I didn’t get to play two big events,” Rahm said, via The Associated Press. “Golf is secondary. My wife, my son, my family is what’s important.

“I can’t say it’s a bad year. I got the U.S. Open trophy. I’m No. 1 in the world. I’m never going to say I’m an unlucky person.”

Jon Rahm had to withdraw from the Olympics after he tested positive for COVID-19. (Charlie Crowhurst/R&A/Getty Images)

