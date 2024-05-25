PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dead at 30

(WGHP) — Pro golfer Grayson Murray has died at the age of 30, the PGA TOUR announced on Saturday.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Murray, a North Carolina native who was born in Raleigh, attended Wake Forest University.

He won his second PGA TOUR title in January at the Sony Open in Hawaii. His first victory came in 2017 at the Barbasol Championship.

