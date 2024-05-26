PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family says

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Grayson Murray of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, Texas - The family of PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray says the 30-year-old died by suicide.

Murray, a two-time winner on PGA Tour, was found dead after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth on Friday.

The PGA Tour cited illness as the reason.

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare," said Eric and Terry Murray, the golfer's parents in a statement on Sunday.

"Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now," the statement continued.

The tournament in Forth Worth continued at the urging of the Murrays, who said it was what Grayson would have wanted.

Players are wearing red and black ribbons on Sunday at the @CSChallengeFW to honor Grayson Murray.



Murray wore the colors of his hometown Carolina Hurricanes, when competing on Sundays.



His family requested that ribbons with the same colors be worn Sunday. ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/zS3V0pwW0N — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2024

On Sunday, players wore red and black ribbons at the request of his family.

Murray wore red and black on Sundays to honor his hometown Carolina Hurricanes.

"We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and -- it seems -- by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed," his parents wrote.

Murray had dealt with alcohol and mental health issues in the past and spoke about them openly after winning the Sony Open earlier this year.

Murray said in January that he had been sober for eight months, was engaged to be married, had become a Christian and felt his best golf was ahead of him. He was appointed to the 16-member Player Advisory Council.

"My story is not finished. I think it’s just beginning," Murray said in Hawaii. "I hope I can inspire a lot of people going forward that have their own issues."

Murray was No. 58 in the world rankings coming off a tie for 43rd in the PGA Championship last week at Valhalla. He also made the cut in his Masters debut, finishing 51st, and was in the field for the U.S. Open next month at Pinehurst No. 2.

Murray's family is asking for privacy.

"Please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else," they said.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at 988lifeline.org.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.