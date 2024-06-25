PGA Tour goes to Detroit and US Senior Open returns to roots at Newport

PGA TOUR

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

Site: Detroit.

Course: Detroit GC. Yardage: 7,370. Par: 72.

Prize money: $9.2 million. Winner's share: $1.656 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Rickie Fowler.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Travelers Championship.

Notes: Scottie Scheffler is the first player with six wins before July since Arnold Palmer in 1962. He is taking three weeks off before the British Open. ... Tom Kim, who lost in a playoff to Scheffler at the Travelers Championship, is in the field. This will be his ninth consecutive tournament. ... Kim is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 16 and among nine of the top 50 in the world ranking. ... Rickie Fowler, who last year ended four years without winning on the PGA Tour, is No. 90 in the FedEx Cup going into the final six tournaments of the regular season. ... The field includes 15-year-old Miles Russell, who made the cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event earlier this year. ... Luke List is in the field after missing the cut in Amsterdam last week in the KLM Open. ... Sponsor exemptions have gone to three college players who have turned pro, including Neal Shipley, the low amateur at the Masters and the U.S. Open. ... Former PGA champion Jimmy Walker also received a sponsor exemption.

Next week: John Deere Classic.

___

USGA AND PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

U.S. SENIOR OPEN

Site: Newport, Rhode Island.

Course: Newport CC. Yardage: 7,070. Par: 70.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner's share: $800,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, Noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, Noon to 3 p.m. (NBC), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (NBC), 3:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stephen Ames.

Last week: Padraig Harrington won the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

Notes: Lee Westwood is in the field as a member of one of the last five Ryder Cup teams. This will be his first senior major ... Newport Country Club held the first USGA championship in 1895 at the U.S. Amateur. The U.S. Senior Open will be the 1,001st USGA championship. ... The winner earns a spot in the U.S. Open next year at Oakmont. ... Padraig Harrington, Steve Stricker and Thomas Bjorn are among seven former Ryder Cup captains in the field. ... This will be the first major USGA championship at Newport since Annika Sorenstam won the 2006 U.S. Women's Open in an 18-hole playoff over Pat Hurst. ... Newport is one of five founding clubs of the USGA. ... Harrington became the third multiple winner on the PGA Tour Champions this year. ... Richard Bland of LIV Golf won the last senior major at the Senior PGA Championship. He joins Westwood as the only LIV players in the field at Newport.

Next tournament: Kaulig Companies Championship on July 11-14.

___

LPGA TOUR

DOW CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Midland, Michigan.

Course: Midland CC. Yardage: 6,256. Par: 70.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner's share: $328,115 each.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champions: Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Amy Yang won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Notes: Amy Yang became the first South Korean player this year to win on the LPGA. She also was the most recent South Korean winner at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship last year. ... Yang gave South Korea three players in the Olympics in Paris. ... The Dow Championship is the only official team event on the LPGA schedule. ... Miyu Yamashita earned her way into the Olympics with her tie for second at the Women's PGA. ... Among the teams for the Dow Championship are Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson. There is an all-England team of Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, and the sister team of Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand. ... Nelly Korda is not playing. She has missed three cuts in a row for the first time in her LPGA career, two of them majors. ... Rose Zhang is playing with 19-year-old Alexa Pano. Zhang will be competing in the Olympics in August, giving the Americans three players.

Next tournament: Amundi Evian Championship on July 11-14.

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

ITALIAN OPEN

Site: Cervia, Italy.

Course: Adriatic GC. Yardage: 6,965. Par: 70.

Money: $3.25 million. Winner's share: $541,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Adrian Meronk.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Guido Migliozzi won the KLM Open.

Notes: Patrick Reed is going straight from LIV Golf Nashville to the Italian Open. He is not in the British Open, and the Italian Open offers two spots to the leading players not already exempt. ... After three years at Marco Simone leading to the 2023 Ryder Cup matches, the Italian Open moves to Adriatic Golf Club for the first time. ... Adrian Meronk won at Marco Simone last year and was not selected for the European Ryder Cup team. He left for LIV Golf for the 2024 season and is not defending his title. ... The Italian Open dates to 1925. ... The field does not feature anyone from the top 100 in the world ranking. ... Jeff Overton, who played in the 2010 Ryder Cup in Wales for the United States, is playing on a sponsor exemption. ... The highest-ranked Italian in the field is Matteo Manassero, who already has won on the European tour this year. ... Guido Migliozzi is coming off a victory last week in Amsterdam.

Next week: BMW International Open.

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

MEMORIAL HEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Illinois.

Course: Panther Creek CC. Yardage: 7,228. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner's share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Paul Barjon.

Points leader: Tim Widing.

Last week: John Pak won the Compliance Solutions Championship.

Next tournament: The Ascendant on July 11-14.

___

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

Last week: Tyrrell Hatton won LIV Golf Nashville.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Andalucia.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

___

OTHER TOURS

Epson Tour: Dream First Bank Charity Classic, Buffalo Dunes GC, Garden City, Kan. Previous winner: Gabriela Ruffels. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Japan PGA Championship, Fuji Country Kani Club Kani GC, Gifu, Japan. Defending champion: Kensei Hirata. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France. Previous winner: Darren Fichardt. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, Golfpark Holzhausern, Ennetsee, Switzerland. Defending champion: Alexandra Forsterling. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour Americas: ATB Classic, Northern Bear GC, Strathcona County, Alberta. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Japan LPGA: Shiseido Ladies Open, Totsuka CC (West), Kanagawa, Japan. Defending champion: Kokona Sakurai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: McCol-Mona Park Yongpyong Open, Birch Hill CC, Pyeongchang, South Korea. Defending champion: Jiu Ko. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

