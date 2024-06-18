PGA Tour has final signature event as LPGA goes to Sahalee for 3rd major

PGA TOUR

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Cromwell, Connecticut.

Course: TPC River Highlands. Yardage: 6,852. Par: 70.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner's share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Keegan Bradley.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open.

Notes: This is the final signature event with a $20 million purse and small field. There will not be a cut at the Travelers Championship. ... Rory McIlroy withdrew one day after he bogeyed three of his last four holes to finish one shot behind in the U.S. Open. ... Adam Scott and Webb Simpson each received a sponsor's exemption, the fifth one for a signature event for both of them. They serve on the PGA Tour policy board. ... Michael Thorbjornsen, who finished No. 1 in the PGA Tour University ranking, received an exemption. He finished fourth at the Travelers in 2022 while at Stanford. ... The leading five players from the top 20 in the FedEx Cup after this week earn exemptions to the British Open. Christiaan Bezuidenhout currently is the only player from the top 20 not eligible. Thomas Detry is just outside the top 20. ... Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are the only players with top-10 finishes in all three majors this year.

Next week: Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR AND PGA OF AMERICA

KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Sammamish, Washington.

Course: Sahalee Country Club. Yardage: 6,831. Par: 72.

Prize money: $10 million. Winner's share: $1.5 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. (Peacock), 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Peacock), 3-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12-3 p.m. (Peacock), 3-7 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Ruoning Yin.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Lilia Vu won the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Notes: The third LPGA major of the year returns to Sahalee for the first time since 2016, when Brooke Henderson of Canada won her first major. ... This is the final week before the women's world ranking is used to determine the 60 players who qualify for the Olympics. ... The Americans will have only two players for the Paris Games unless Megan Khang has a good week. She is No. 16 in the world ranking, one spot behind Lydia Ko. ... Lexi Thompson moved from No. 75 to No. 33 in the Race to CME Globe after her playoff loss last week. ... Of the four players who already have topped $1 million, Ayaka Furue of Japan is the only one who has yet to win on the LPGA this year. ... Sahalee hosted the 1998 PGA Championship that Vijay Singh won over Steve Stricker. ... Nelly Korda has missed the cut in consecutive tournaments for the first time since the Founders Cup and the KPMG Women's PGA last year.

Next week: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/ and https://www.kpmgwomenspgachampionship.com/

___

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

LIV GOLF NASHVILLE

Site: College Grove, Tennessee.

Course: The Grove GC. Yardage: 7,297. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner's share: $4 million.

Television: Friday, 1-6 p.m. (CW app); Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (CW Network).

Defending champion: New event.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Last tournament: Carlos Ortiz won LIV Golf Houston.

Notes: Bryson DeChambeau plays just one week after he captured his second U.S. Open title by beating Rory McIlroy by one shot at Pinehurst No. 2. ... DeChambeau joined Brooks Koepka as the only active LIV players to win a major. ... LIV had three players finish in the top 10 at the Masters. In the next two majors, DeChambeau was the only player in the top 10. ... Tennessee is the 12th state to host a LIV event. ... The Grove is a Greg Norman design that previous hosted a Korn Ferry Tour event and NCAA men's regional tournaments. ... DeChambeau has only one finish in the top five at LIV Golf this year. He has two top fives (a win and runner-up) in the majors. ... LIV Golf has six players from four countries who have qualified for the Paris Olympics. ... Dustin has only one top 10 since winning in LIV Las Vegas earlier this year. He has missed the cut in two out of three majors this year.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Andalucia on July 12-14.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

KLM OPEN

Site: Amsterdam.

Course: The International. Yardage: 6,914. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner's share: $416,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Pablo Larrazabal.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open.

Notes: Six players in the field were in North Carolina last week for the U.S. Open, all but one of them missing the cut. Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland tied for 41st. ... Sebastian Soderberg makes his first start since he took double bogey on the final hole to lose the Scandinavian Mixed by one shot to Linn Grant. He is No. 2 on the Race to Dubai. ... Luke List is not in the PGA Tour's signature event this week. He is playing in the Netherlands on a sponsor exemption. ... Matt Wallace is in the field, the only player in the field to have won on the European tour and the PGA Tour. ... Henrik Norlander is using one of the spots for PGA Tour players who finished from No. 126 to 200 in the FedEx Cup last year. He also played in Sweden two weeks ago. ... Three players who have competed on LIV Golf this year are among the top 11 in the Race to Dubai. ... Europe has nine players among the top 25 in the world ranking.

Next week: Italian Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS OPEN

Site: Endicott, New York.

Course: En-Joie CC. Yardage: 6,994. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.1 million. Winner's share: $315,000.

Television: Friday, 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Padraig Harrington.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stephen Ames.

Last tournament: Ernie Els won the American Family Insurance Championship.

Notes: Padraig Harrington plays for the first time since he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame during the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. ... This is the last tournament before a pair of majors. The U.S. Senior Open is next week, and then after a bye week, it's the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone in Ohio. ... Steve Stricker is not on the field. He is the only player in the top six in the Charles Schwab Cup standings who hasn't won this year. ... Ken Tanigawa, Billy Andrade and Paul Broadhurst are the only players on the PGA Tour Champions who have played all 13 tournaments this year. ... Ernie Els and Stephen Ames are the only players with multiple victories this year. ... Angel Cabrera is on the alternate list, unlikely to get in. He won on the Legends Tour in Europe last week. It was his first win since getting released from prison in Argentina last summer for gender violence.

Next week: U.S. Senior Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Norman, Oklahoma.

Course: Jimmie Austin OU GC. Yardage: 7,487. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner's share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Jimmy Stanger.

Points leader: Tim Widing.

Last week: Taylor Dickson won the Wichita Open.

Next week: Memorial Health Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

OTHER TOURS

Epson Tour: Island Resort Championship, Sweetgrass GC, Harris, Michigan. Defending champion: Tsai Ching Tseng. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Players Championship, Nish Nasuno CC, Tochigi, Japan. Defending champion: Hideto Tanihara. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: Kolon Korea Open, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea. Defending champion: Seungsu Han. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Blot Open de Bretagne, Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre, Pleneuf, France. Previous winner: Stuart Manley. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, Royal Beroun GC, Beroun, Czech Republic. Defending champion: Diksha Dagar. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour Americas: The Beachlands Victoria Open, Uplands GC, Victoria, British Columbia. Defending champion: Etienne Papineau. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Japan LPGA: Earth Mondahmin Cup, Camellia Hills CC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Jiyai Shin. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Hankyung Ladies Cup, Fortune Hills CC, Pocheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Minji Park. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf