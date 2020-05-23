PGA Tour details charter-flight policy and costs in memo to players

One of the cornerstones of the PGA Tour’s plan to return to competition next month will be the chartered flights from one tournament to the next for players and caddies. On Friday, the circuit unveiled its guidelines for those flights.

In a memo sent to players, the Tour stressed that the “use [of the charter flights] by players and caddies is strongly encouraged,” and that players will be required to take a COVID-19 saliva test prior to boarding the flight.

The tests will be given following the third round for PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour players, and “only players who test negative for the Coronavirus will be allowed to board the flight, with no exceptions.”

Passengers on the charter flights will be required to wear masks or “appropriate facial covering” while on board, and access to each flight will be based on a priority ranking similar to that used for pro-ams.

The flight, which is expected to be a Boeing 737 aircraft, will have seating for 114 passengers based, well below the normal capacity (177) because of social distancing guidelines that require a vacant middle seat. The cost of each flight is $600 ($300 for Korn Ferry Tour players) and the charters will depart the morning after play is completed.