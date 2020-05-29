PGA Tour considering back-to-back events in Columbus as replacement for Deere

The PGA Tour continues to search for a replacement event following Thursday’s announcement that the John Deere Classic has been cancelled for 2020.

According to numerous sources, that event will likely be played in Columbus, Ohio.

Although sources say the situation is still fluid, the replacement event would be held in Columbus the week before the Tour plays the Memorial at Muirfield Village. Having back-to-back events in one area would reduce travel and make it easier for officials to create a bubble to protect players, caddies and officials from potential exposure to COVID-19.

The venue for the replacement event remains to be seen, but sources say playing it at Muirfield Village is an option.

Other options for the replacement event include TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Firestone in Akron, Ohio, and Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, which was scheduled to host the Barbasol Championship before it was cancelled by the pandemic.

John Deere Classic canceled; PGA Tour plans to schedule replacement event