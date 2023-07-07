PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to return to work after medical issue

Jay Monahan stepped away from his role with the PGA Tour last month due to an undisclosed medical issue

Jay Monahan is ready to return.

The PGA Tour announced on Friday that Monahan will return to his role as commissioner on July 17. The announcement comes nearly a month after Monahan stepped back from the Tour after an undisclosed medical situation.

“Thank you for your support and leadership these last few weeks,” Monahan wrote in a memo to the Tour’s policy board on Friday. “With the support of my family and thanks to world class medical care, my health has improved dramatically.

“I am eager to engage with each of you – as well as our players, partners, fans and our PGA Tour family – to address any questions and protect the game we treasure."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Tour announced on June 13 that Monahan was stepping away from his day-to-day role due to an undisclosed “medical situation.” Specifics about that issue are still unknown. Monahan will return to work ahead of the British Open, the fourth and final major championship of the year.

Monahan, 53, first took over as the Tour’s commissioner in 2017, when he replaced Tim Finchem after working as the deputy commissioner for two years.

Jay Monahan will return to work as the PGA Tour's commissioner on July 17. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Monahan’s leave came just a week after he shocked the sport with the announcement that the Tour was planning to join forces with LIV Golf and the DP World Tour. Monahan drew immense criticism for the move, both from inside the Tour and out , after his lengthy battle against LIV Golf up until that point. Monahan once even invoked the 9/11 terrorist attacks when defending the Tour over LIV Golf.

Advertisement

The deal with LIV Golf and the DP World Tour still has a long way to go, and multiple investigations into the partnership have since been launched. Two Tour executives are set to testify in front of a U.S. Senate committee next week.

In his memo on Friday, Monahan said he would focus on “securing a stable path forward” for the PGA Tour and the sport as a whole.

“We can rest assured that the PGA TOUR will continue to lead and shape the game for the future,” he wrote.