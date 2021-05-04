PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reiterates punishment for any player joining rival tour, say sources

Rex Hoggard
·2 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – When the threat of a competing global tour emerged in early 2020, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sent a clear message to his membership. On Tuesday at Quail Hollow Club he leaned into that message, according to sources who attended a player-only meeting with the commissioner.

Following a report Tuesday that the Saudi Arabian-backed “Super Golf League” had offered $30 million contracts to some of the Tour’s top players – including world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson – Monahan reiterated that any player who joins the start-up circuit will face immediate suspension and likely permanent expulsion from the Tour.

The Telegraph Sport reported Tuesday that the Super Golf League, which had been known as the Premier Golf League, was pushing top players to commit to the circuit, which would feature F1-style teams and an international schedule with plans to start play in September 2022.

Webb Simpson says PGL still seems 'farfetched' despite report of $30 million offers

Monahan acknowledged the new league poses a competitive threat and that the Tour was aware that officials from the proposed circuit have been recruiting many of the game’s top players the last few weeks in Florida. He also echoed his promise to protect the Tour and its players and sponsors.

According to one player who attended the meeting, Monahan said he was not aware of any communication between officials with the Super Golf League and any of the major championships or various media companies that might be included in a new broadcast agreement.

The commissioner also addressed the Player Impact Program, which was created this year, and explained that the initiative is designed to encourage top players to become more invested in the Tour and fan engagement.

The program, which will be based on several measurements including a player’s Q-rating and social media engagement, is designed to reward the Tour’s most impactful players via a $40 million bonus pool.

Recommended Stories

  • Golfer who went viral following Monday qualifier lands Colonial invitation

    “Big Mike” Visacki is coming to Fort Worth later his month.

  • Golf-Johnson commits to U.S. Open warm-up at Congaree

    The June 10-13 Palmetto Championship replaced the Canadian Open on the PGA Tour's schedule after that event was cancelled due to logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have heard nothing but great reviews about the golf course at Congaree and have no doubt it will provide a stiff challenge for all of us on the PGA Tour," Johnson, who won the 2016 U.S. Open, said in a statement.

  • ‘This is real:’ According to report, Premier Golf League is making noise again

    "This is real," said one agent after a report that the Premier Golf League is making noise again.

  • Webb Simpson says PGL still seems 'farfetched' despite report of $30 million offers

    After a report surfaced regarding huge financial offers from the Premier Golf League, Webb Simpson spoke his mind.

  • Amazing Amy to play for junior college national championship

    Amy Bockerstette is set to become the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a national collegiate athletic championship. The 22-year-old golfer will play with her Paradise Valley Community College teammates at the NJCAA national championships May 10-13 at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida. Bockerstette is the first person with Down syndrome to earn a college athletic scholarship and she became a viral sensation when she played the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale with PGA Tour player Gary Woodland before the 2019 Phoenix Open.

  • 2021 Wells Fargo Championship fantasy golf power rankings

    Check out the fantasy golf power rankings for the PGA Tour's 2021 Wells Fargo Championship.

  • America's No. 1 golf course to allow women for first time

    Pine Valley, home to the No. 1-ranked golf course in the U.S., voted this weekend to allow female members and unrestricted women's play for the first time in its 108-year history, Golf Digest reports.Details: The exclusive club is located in the tiny town of Pine Valley, New Jersey, which is 20 miles south of Philadelphia and has just one public road.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe town's 23 houses are owned by Pine Valley members, and the land is leased from the golf club, which also delivers the mail.The club has a secret list of 1,000 members, which is believed to include/have included notable names like George H.W. Bush, Sean Connery, Jack Nicklaus and Roger Goodell.Previously, women could only play as guests on Sunday afternoons, and there was a time when they weren't even allowed on the property.The big picture: Of the 3,670 private golf clubs in the U.S. today, fewer than a dozen remain men's only.Go deeper: America's 100 greatest golf courses (Golf Digest)Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Amy Bockerstette to make golf history once again at NJCAA national championships

    Amy Bockerstette and her Paradise Valley CC teammates will compete in the NJCAA national championships in Florida.

  • ‘Let’s don’t leave mad.’ Mack Brown’s take on UNC quarterbacks and the transfer portal.

    If the Tar Heels want to meet the lofty expectations for next season, it’s up to them now to continue to improve.

  • Penalty report: Three Cup Series teams fined for lug-nut infractions post-Kansas

    NASCAR officials issued penalties for lug-nut violations Tuesday to three Cup Series teams after last weekend’s event at Kansas Speedway. Each team’s crew chief was fined $10,000 after their cars were found with a single unsecured lug nut following Sunday’s Buschy McBusch Race 400. Those infractions fell under the heading of Section 10.9.10.4 in the […]

  • Mets vs Phillies: Michael Conforto credits Donnie Stevenson for game-winning home run | Mets Post-Game

    In this Mets vs. Phillies post-game press conference, Michael Conforto talks about his dramatic tie-breaking HR in the 9th inning and how he feels it's the most consistent at-bats he's had in a game. He gives credit to the Mets new hire, "Donnie Stevenson" about his approach at the plate.

  • Matt LaFleur told Kyle Shanahan he was wasting his time asking about Aaron Rodgers

    General Manager John Lynch admitted Thursday the 49ers reached out to the Packers about Aaron Rodgers. Why wouldn’t they? Rodgers is a three-time league MVP. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan joined The Rich Eisen Show on Monday and added details about the team’s interest in Rodgers before taking Trey Lance with the third overall choice. “Yeah, [more]

  • Ian Poulter’s son, Luke, to caddie for him at Wells Fargo Championship

    When Luke Poulter watched Stewart Cink win the RBC Heritage with son Reagan on the bag, he asked his father when he could caddie for him.

  • Rangers release statement on Tom Wilson's 'horrifying act of violence' Monday

    After Ryan Strome and head coach David Quinn shared some of their thoughts on Tom Wilson not being suspended by the NHL, the team released a very strongly worded statement on Tuesday evening.

  • CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 Is Officially Titled THE MARVELS

    Highest? Furthest? Fastest? Disney has begun development on Nia DaCosta's Captain Marvel 2, which has a new title: The Marvels. The post CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 Is Officially Titled THE MARVELS appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Korn Ferry Tour plans for $1 million purses in each event by start of 2023 season

    The Korn Ferry Tour announced Tuesday that it will significantly increase purses over the next two seasons, reaching $1 million purses by the start of 2023.

  • Ravens signed Alejando Villanueva just in time

    The Ravens have mastered the art of signing free agents after the window closes on the acquisition counting toward the compensatory draft pick formula. But waiting to sign free agents entails a risk of having some other team making a move. As it relates to former Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva, the Ravens narrowly avoided the [more]

  • Webb Simpson hopes to find comfort at home at Wells Fargo Championship

    Webb Simpson is hoping to find some comfort at home this week at the PGA Tour's Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

  • Raiders are releasing Jeff Heath

    The Raiders are releasing safety Jeff Heath on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. That will make Heath a free agent. Heath, who turns 30 this month, was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 10 last season when he made two interceptions in a victory over the Broncos. He signed a [more]

  • Justin Braun with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

    Justin Braun (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 05/04/2021