PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan invites membership to ‘important’ update on Wednesday

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan invited members of all three tours to participate in “an important” and “timely update” during a conference call scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Golfweek also has learned that a Tour Player Advisory Council call is scheduled ahead of the larger update at 8 a.m.

A copy of Monahan’s memo also has been leaked on the internet. The memo didn’t specify what the topic of the call will be, but it is assumed it is to share details of a deal with Strategic Sports Group, a collective of several investors and firms, fronted by the Fenway Sports Group, which the Tour has been in advanced negotiations with for several months. Rory McIlroy, who relinquished his position as an independent director of the Tour’s Policy Board in November, said he isn’t as plugged in anymore but he had heard that a finalization of terms was imminent.

“I know that they were supposed to vote on it Sunday night and there was a delay, they were supposed to vote on it last night and there was a delay,” he said on Wednesday during a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. “I feel like this thing could have been over and done with months ago. I think just for all of our sakes that the sooner that we sort of get out of it and we have a path forward, the better.”

It is unclear whether progress has been made in negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is the largest investor in LIV Golf. On June 6, Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan announced a framework agreement between the Tour, DP World Tour and PIF to create a new commercial entity. The Dec. 31 deadline to come to a definitive agreement was extended, with Monahan sending a memo to players that stated “active and productive” negotiations would continue into 2024 with the PIF based on the progress made to date. Monahan and Al-Rumayyan reportedly met last week in Saudi Arabia to continue negotiations.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek