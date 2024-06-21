This PGA Tour Champions event is staying put through 2029 after new deal was inked

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott will continue to host PGA Tour Champions Golf through at least 2029.

A five-year extension of the title sponsorship agreement was disclosed jointly by Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Tour on the eve of the 17th Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

The most recent renewal before Thursday came in the form of a three-year extension in June 2021.

“They’re obviously one of the better sponsors out here,” said Padraig Harrington, two-time defending champion. “It’s a great event coming up here, it’s well supported by the fans. I think we’re delighted to be able to come back here for the next five years and certainly it would be one for me, you’ll probably see me every year.”

The 2025 edition Dick’s Open will be contested July 11-13.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open has been conducted annually in Endicott – but for the COVID-necessitated cancelation in 2020 – since 2007.

“Broome County is a special place for my family and for Dick’s Sporting Goods,” said Ed Stack, Binghamton native and Executive Chairman of Dick’s Sporting Goods. “It is where I grew up and our company started more than 75 years ago. I’m thrilled to have the Dick’s Open continue in Endicott and am thankful for our great partners at the PGA TOUR Champions and Broome County Community Charities who help make this tournament a world-class event.”

The inaugural B.C. Open, forerunner to the Dick’s Open, was staged in 1971 as a PGA Tour satellite event. The regular-tour event was played at En-Joie through 2005 and shifted in 2006 to Turning Stone Resort & Casino’s Atunyote Golf Club when massive flooding pummeled the Southern Tier.

