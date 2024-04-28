Advertisement

PGA Tour career wins list: Players with most victories in Tour history

With Rory McIlroy's victory (alongside Shane Lowry) in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he becomes one of 26 players with at least 25 career PGA Tour wins.

Sam Snead and Tiger Woods lead the list with 82 official Tour titles. Here's a look at all the players with at least 25 victories.

T1.

Sam Snead

82

T1.

Tiger Woods

82

3.

Jack Nicklaus

73

4.

Ben Hogan

64

5.

Arnold Palmer

62

6.

Byron Nelson

52

7.

Billy Casper

51

T8.

Walter Hagen

45

T8.

Phil Mickelson

45

T10.

Cary Middlecoff

39

T10.

Tom Watson

39

12.

Gene Sarazen

38

13.

Lloyd Mangrum

36

14.

Vijay Singh

34

15.

Jimmy Demaret

31

16.

Horton Smith

30

T17.

Harry Cooper

29

T17.

Gene Littler

29

T17.

Lee Trevino

29

T20.

Leo Diegel

28

T20.

Paul Runyon

28

22.

Henry Picard

26

T23.

Tommy Armour

25

T23.

Macdonald Smith

25

T23.

Johnny Miller

25

T23.

Rory McIlroy

25