PGA Tour career wins list: Players with most victories in Tour history
With Rory McIlroy's victory (alongside Shane Lowry) in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he becomes one of 26 players with at least 25 career PGA Tour wins.
Sam Snead and Tiger Woods lead the list with 82 official Tour titles. Here's a look at all the players with at least 25 victories.
T1.
Sam Snead
82
T1.
Tiger Woods
82
3.
Jack Nicklaus
73
4.
Ben Hogan
64
5.
Arnold Palmer
62
6.
Byron Nelson
52
7.
Billy Casper
51
T8.
Walter Hagen
45
T8.
Phil Mickelson
45
T10.
Cary Middlecoff
39
T10.
Tom Watson
39
12.
Gene Sarazen
38
13.
Lloyd Mangrum
36
14.
Vijay Singh
34
15.
Jimmy Demaret
31
16.
Horton Smith
30
T17.
Harry Cooper
29
T17.
Gene Littler
29
T17.
Lee Trevino
29
T20.
Leo Diegel
28
T20.
Paul Runyon
28
22.
Henry Picard
26
T23.
Tommy Armour
25
T23.
Macdonald Smith
25
T23.
Johnny Miller
25
T23.
Rory McIlroy
25