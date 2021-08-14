PGA Tour bubble boys have one more round at Wyndham Championship to keep season alive

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Bubbles will burst on Sunday.

Only the top 125 will advance to the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the Wyndham Championship is the final chance for players to earn a berth into the first of the three-event playoffs, which begin next week at the Northern Trust. On “Moving Day,” some players took a step closer to securing one of those spots while others dug themselves a deeper hole.

Heading into the final round, three players had climbed inside the top 125 and three who entered the week on the right side of the cutline now are projected to be headed to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals instead.

In: Scott Piercy, Roger Sloan and Rory Sabbatini

Out: Ryan Armour, Patrick Rodgers and Bo Hoag

Expect there to be plenty of Sunday drama. Let’s take a closer look at the “Bubble Boys.”

Projected Nos. 121-130

121.) Richy Werenski, -3

122.) Rory Sabbatini, -11

123.) Dylan Fritelli, MC

124.) Matt Kuchar, -6

125.) Scott Stallings, MC

126.) Justin Rose, -10

127.) Ryan Armour, MC

128.) Patrick Rodgers, MC

129.) Bo Hoag, MC

130.) Cameron Percy, -8

Moving in

SCOTT PIERCY (126 at the start of the week) On a day when Sedgefield Country Club played tougher, Piercy hung tough and shot 69. He’s among the party of six at 11-under 199 and tied for third. He’s projected to jump to No. 93 in the points standings.

Roger Sloan

Roger Sloan prepares to play a shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort on April 29, 2021 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ROGER SLOAN (131) After a sluggish start – 1-over-71 on Thursday – Sloan has rebounded with a pair of 64s to join the trophy chase. “I think in the first round I dusted off a few of those jitters and then I was just able to settle in the last few holes on Thursday,” he said. Entering the week at No. 131, Sloan needs a finish of 19th or better to punch his ticket to the playoffs. He’s projected No. 100, but said that’s not his chief concern. “As far as I'm concerned, there's a trophy to be won and everything will kind of take care of itself,” he said. RORY SABBATINI (141) The silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics had a topsy-turvy round of five birdies and four bogeys and is part of a five-way tie for third entering the final round. He can’t afford to take his foot off the pedal. He’s projected at No. 122 and needs at least a top-10 finish to advance.

Bubble boys hanging on

BRICE GARNETT (119) Garnett has been playing good defense of his position throught three rounds, falling just one spot to a projected No. 120 after his third straight round in the 60s. He’s well out of contention (T-39), but should feel pretty good about booking a flight to the NY/NJ area for the Northern Trust. C.T. PAN (120) The bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics posted his low round of the week, 66, and sits projected at No. 118 heading into the final round. His post-season possibilities appear to be safe.

Wyndham Championship

Adam Scott plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

ADAM SCOTT (121) The 41-year-old Aussie toured the front nine in 30 at Sedgefield CC and made nine birdies en route to shooting 6-under 64 on Saturday. Scott is trying to keep alive an impressive streak of qualifying for the playoffs every year since its inception in 2007. He entered the week at No. 121 and his third-round surge lifted him well into the safety zone at No. 106. “The game's felt good. Sometimes it just has to come down to do or die to actually find it,” he said. “I don't know why it's so hard other weeks of the year, you can't fake that mindset, but this is what it is. It's like qualifying this week for me, so I've got to get it done. I'd like to have another nice round tomorrow and see how far I can jump up going into next week on a course I've won at before and you'd just like to take some good form in. You just never know.” MATT KUCHAR (124) Kuchar, who made his first cut in his last six events this week, shot 1-over 71, but is holding on to his playoff berth by the skin of the chinny-chin-chin. He’s still projected No. 124 and No. 125, Scott Stallings, missed the cut. SCOTT STALLINGS (117) Stallings only has himself to blame. He missed the cut and has tumbled eight spots to the final position with post-season plans. He’s got a nerve-wracking day ahead of him.

Still out, but not dead yet

PGA: Wyndham Championship - Third Round

Justin Rose drops his club after his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. (Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

JUSTIN ROSE (138) The Englishman was going along swimmingly with three birdies and no bogeys through his first 10 holes when his putter let him down. He made three bogeys and a birdie coming in and signed for 69 and a share of ninth place at 10-under 200. Rose, who started the week at No. 138, was in, then he was out, then he was back in, but when Rory Sabbatini birdied 17, he was in the undesirable No. 126 spot and rushed to the putting green to iron out his struggles on the green. “I'd like to have been closer to the lead so I can go ahead and focus on winning the golf tournament, but that will still be a pretty good goal tomorrow. Go and try and shoot low and make something happen, kind of that takes care of the business either way, right?” Rose said. “It's an awkward situation to be in tomorrow, but it's one that's going to be fun to go out there and try and practice all the good habits that you have to do when you win golf tournaments. No matter what the situation is, each shot is pressurized so you've got to go ahead and play well through that, so it's a good opportunity tomorrow to do that.” TYLER DUNCAN (164) The Purdue grad is down but not out. He was making a Saturday charge up the leaderboard with five birdies and a bogey in his first eight holes and was alone in second place until he tugged his second shot at 11 and made a double bogey. He finished with 69 and tied for ninth at 10-under 200. Duncan is projected at No. 150. He’s already fully exempt for next season so all that matters for him is a top-2 finish to crash the top 125 in style.

