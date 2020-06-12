Minutes into golf's return, Jim Nantz was already apologizing for Brooks Koepka’s F-bomb

The PGA Tour officially returned on Thursday afternoon after a nearly three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Just minutes into the broadcast, however, Jim Nantz was already apologizing for a swear word being picked up.

Brooks Koepka, after watching Jon Rahm’s chip-in birdie on No. 8 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, gave the Spaniard quite the compliment — which was easily heard on the broadcast, since no fans were allowed on the course.

Jim Nantz was back on the air for all of two minutes before he had to apologize for an f-bomb, I missed sports so much pic.twitter.com/Rk7aRuAvaX — Jay Rigdon (@jayrigdon5) June 11, 2020

“Pretty f---ing good, there,” Koepka told a smiling Rahm.

Nantz’s apology, however, may have been the best part.

“Well, we were hoping for better audio with no fans surrounding the course,” Nantz said, laughing. “Apologize if anyone was offended by what they may have heard there.”

Koepka finished the day at 2-under while Rahm came in at 1-under. Both were significantly behind leaders Justin Rose and Harold Varner, however, who held the lead at 7-under after Round 1.

Though it’s not what’s normally heard during a golf tournament, and was a tad offensive, it’s hard to complain too much.

After all, Rahm’s shot was pretty good.

Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11, 2020, at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

