PGA Tour announces updates to signature events, gives Tiger Woods lifetime exemption

CROMWELL, Conn. — Rumors that an announcement regarding a deal between the PGA Tour and the PIF that operates LIV Golf would be made on Tuesday proved to be unfounded, but the coming out of a Policy Board/PGA Tour Enterprises Board joint meeting in Hartford before the start of this week’s Travelers Championship, changes to the eight signature events starting in 2025 have been made.

The signature events are The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, Memorial Tournament and Travelers Championship.

The first change is an increase in the minimum field size for these tournaments to 72. With massive purses, players who qualify for the signature events nearly always play in them, but starting next season, there will be an alternate list, so if a player withdraws before the event begins, his spot will be given to the highest-ranked player on the Aon Next 10 list who is not already in the field.

The second modification is a special tribute to the legendary Tiger Woods — a sponsor exemption for lifetime achievement into all the signature events. This is a significant recognition of his 82 PGA Tour wins, including eight victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and five at the Memorial Tournament, both of which are signature events.

So, starting in 2025, Woods has spots locked up in the field at the Masters and PGA Championship as a past champion, along with exemptions into the field at the PGA Tour’s marquee events. His five-year exemption into the U.S. Open earned by winning the 2019 Masters ran out after the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. However, the USGA gave the three-time U.S. Open winner a special exemption into last week’s tournament at Pinehurst No. 2. As a past champion at the British Open, Woods is exempt into the 2024 tournament at Royal Troon and all future British Opens until he turns 60.

