Angel Cabrera extradited to Argentina to stand trial on multiple charges

Angel Cabrera, a two-time major champion,was arrested in January in Brazil on various assault and theft charges. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Former PGA Tour golfer Angel Cabrera was extradited from Brazil to Argentina on Tuesday so he can stand trial on multiple assault charges in his home country , according to The Associated Press .

Cabrera was arrested in Brazil in January on five years worth of charges, including assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities. Cabrera’s ex-wife, Silva Rivadero, allegedly filed multiple charges against him in January, and a former partner of his said that Cabrera punched her, threatened her and tried to run her over with his car in 2016.

The two-time major champion was on Interpol’s red code list and on the run before he was arrested. He was handed over to Argentinian authorities in Puerto Iguazu, which sits on the Brazilian border about 1,300 kilometers north of Buenos Aires, per the report. His trial is set for next month.

"The accusations come from long ago," Cabrera’s lawyer told TV Todo Noticias, via The Associated Press , "and he was not in jail because the facts attributed to him are insignificant. They are light injuries."

Cabrera has won three times on the PGA Tour, most recently at the Greenbrier Classic in 2014. He won the 2009 Masters in a playoff over Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell, and the U.S. Open in 2007 with a one-shot win over Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk. He has 41 international victories to his name, too.

He last competed at the Pure Insurance Championship on the PGA Tour Champions in September, but he withdrew halfway through the tournament.

More from Yahoo Sports: