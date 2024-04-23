PGA pro to play in Myrtle Beach Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A sponsor exemption was announced for the PGA Tour’s upcoming 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic.

On Tuesday, locals, and visitors gathered for a watch party at the Tournament Players Club awaiting the results of the ‘Q’ at Myrtle Beach.

Matt Atkins is the winner of the YouTube-style tournament called the ‘Q,’ winning him a spot in the classic.Atkins is a University of South Carolina Aiken alumni.

Atkins has had 25 PGA Tour starts; finishing tied for 38th at the RSM classic in November. The ‘Q’ was played last month on March 4th in an 18-hole shootout.

It was closed to the public and results were kept secret until Tuesday, when a two-hour video was released for the first time. It included 16 player’s total, 8 being YouTube content creators and the others, PGA Tour players.

Many of these competitors have ties to South Carolina, including Atkins.

“My first experience with golf really was playing with my dad on vacation in Myrtle Beach,” Atkins said. “That’s my like first real memory of playing. So, I played one year of college golf in Arkansas and then I transferred to USC Aiken for my last three years.”

Atkins and YouTuber, George Bryan, tied at three under par on the 18th hole, putting them into a playoff.

“I had a short putt to win and once that went in, it was just relief, it was really bittersweet because George is a great friend and that was the first time I got to battle against a friend in competition,” Atkins said. “One that heavily to where it was like win or lose to a friend.”

Atkins now holds a spot in the Myrtle Beach Classic which is happening in two weeks.

He said he’s been doing a lot of other qualifiers since the ‘Q,’ hoping it’s helping him prepare.

“Hopefully play some good golf,” Atkins said. “And then final round Sunday and then the next doing a final for the Byron Nelson here in Dallas for another PGA TOUR event so you know, I could very well quality in the Byron next week and go straight from Dallas to Myrtle Beach, playing back-to-back events which would be cool, so we’ll give it a go.”

Atkins said he’s excited to compete in the classic.

Over the past thirty years, 12 players have won on the PGA Tour playing on a sponsor exemption.

TPC is hosting a pre-qualifier on Wednesday May 1st to get into the Monday May 6th qualifier for the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Count on News 13 for updates.

* * *

Jackie LiBrizzi is a multimedia journalist at News13. Jackie is originally from Hamilton, New Jersey, and was raised in Piedmont, South Carolina. Jackie joined the News13 team in June 2023 after she graduated as a student-athlete from the University of South Carolina in May 2023. Follow Jackie on X, formerly Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, and read more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.