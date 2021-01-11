PGA of America moves 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National after Capitol attacks

The 2022 PGA Championship will be headed to a new home.

The PGA of America voted to move the 2022 major championship away from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday night, according to The Associated Press.

The decision comes amid a chaotic, deadly week in Washington, in which five people died after pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building and rioted after Trump’s latest false claims about fraud in the 2020 election.

PGA of America president Jim Richerson said the board of directors voted to “terminate the agreement” with Trump’s course — which marks the second time in five years that it has done so.

“We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making,” Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America, via The Associated Press. “We’re fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave.”

Plenty of figures in the sports world have spoken out and condemned Trump in the days following the failed insurrection at the Capitol. The House of Representatives is preparing to vote on impeaching Trump a second time as early as Tuesday, too.

Though there has been mounting pressure surrounding Trump from seemingly all sides, Waugh said the decision to move the tournament away from Trump’s course wasn’t made out of haste.

“This is not because of any pressures we feel. We’re not being forced into a decision,” Waugh said, via The Associated Press. “We had to make a business decision. It’s a perpetual institution. My job is to hand it off better than when I found it. One hundred years from now, we still want to be vibrant.”

Where will the 2022 PGA Championship be held?

It’s unclear where the tournament will be held next year now that it’s away from Trump National.

The major, which was held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco last year, is set for Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina in May. It will be held at Oak Hill Country Club in New York in 2023, and then at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville in 2024.

While a new course hasn’t been determined yet, Waugh said that the PGA of America — which is separate from the PGA TOUR — shouldn’t have an issue finding a new course.

“We’ve had a number of places reach out already,” he said, via The Associated Press. “We think we’ll have a bunch of options.”

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, won't host the 2022 PGA Championship after all. (AP/Seth Wenig)

