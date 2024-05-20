PGA golfer Scottie Scheffler's arraignment delayed until June

Professional golfer Scottie Scheffler is set to be appear in Jefferson District Court for an arraignment two weeks later than originally scheduled.

Scheffler's arraignment is now set for June 3 at 9 a.m., according to court records. It was previously scheduled for Tuesday.

Steve Romines, Scheffler's attorney, told The Courier Journal he filed a motion to a judge requesting the June 3 date, but did not elaborate on the need for the change.

In a statement from his office, Josh Abner, a spokesperson for the office of Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell, said the office objected to Romines' motion before it was approved Monday.

"Our office continues to gather information in the case," he wrote.

Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic, according to his arrest citation.

According to state law, assault in the second degree occurs when a person either:

Intentionally causes serious physical injury to another person

Intentionally causes physical injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument

Wantonly causes serious physical injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument.

Second-degree assault is a Class C felony in Kentucky punishable by between five and 10 years in prison.

In the arrest citation, Louisville Metro Police said Scheffler was driving eastbound to enter Valhalla Gate 1 when he pulled into a westbound lane, "where outbound traffic was flowing," to avoid backed-up traffic due to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

Scheffler's arrest citation says LMPD Detective Bryan Gillis was "in the middle of the westbound lanes, in full LMPD uniform and a hi-visibility yellow reflective rain jacket," when he stopped the golfer and "attempted to give instructions."

Scheffler, the citation says, "refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground. Detective Gillis suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee."

Reporter Josh Wood and sports reporters Ryan Black, Alexis Cubit and Brooks Holton contributed reporting.

