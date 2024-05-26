PGA Golfer Grayson Murray's Parents Confirm Cause Of Death

X | MrPostmaster

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray died at the age of 30 years old on Saturday, May 25, 2024. The news comes just one day after Murray had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge, just two holes shy of completing his second round, citing an illness.

Now, his parents are breaking their silence, confirming his cause of death.

Grayson Murray Passes Away At The Age Of 30

On Saturday, the PGA Tour announced that Grayson Murray passed away at 30 years old.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. "The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

"I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play," he added. "They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

"The PGA TOUR has grief counselors available at both tournament sites, as well as virtually for those not in the field. I am en route to Ft. Worth and will share more information when we can," he concluded.

Grayson Murray's Cause Of Death Confirmed To Be Suicide

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare," the family said in a statement.

"We have so many questions that have no answers. But one," they added. "Was Grayson loved? Yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed."

Grayson Murray Previously Struggled With Depression

Murray had previously struggled with depression and anxiety and also sought treatment for alcohol abuse. In January, he mentioned that he had been sober for several months.

"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now," the Murray family added.

Sports World Reacts To Grayson Murray's Death

After learning the tragic news, many sports stars and athletes shared their condolences.

"Yeah, obviously the news hasn't really sunk in quite yet, but I'm thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them," world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler said. "I can't imagine how difficult of a time this is. I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months or so, and yeah, really just, there's not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is. But I'm thinking about his family."

"It was a huge shock," Webb Simpson, who has known Murray since childhood, told CBS Sports. "My heart sank. I've had a junior tournament for 14 years now -- the Webb Simpson Challenge -- he was the first ever winner. I remember that day like it was yesterday when he got the trophy. I knew he was going to be a great player from Day 1."

"I just played with him at Charlotte the first two days. We had a great time together. His game looked good. I just hate it. I hate it so much," Simpson added. "I've gotten to know him even better this year -- we shared a meal together at Pebble Beach with his fiancee. I know she's hurting and everyone associated with Grayson Murray is hurting. I know that he came to faith, placed his faith in Jesus Christ this year, I think it was. I hate it, I miss him, but I'm thankful that he was in the place he was in with his faith before this morning happened."

Golfers Speak Out On Grayson Murray's Death

Peter Malnati, who played with Murray over the first two rounds at Colonial, got extremely emotional when talking about the late PGA golfer.

"I didn't know Grayson all that well, but I spent the last two days with him," Malnati said. "It's funny, we get so worked up out here about a bad break here or a good break there. We're so competitive. We're so competitive out here. We all want to beat each other. Then something like this happens, and you realize, 'We're all just humans.'

"It's a really hard day because you look at Grayson and you see someone who has visibly, outwardly struggled in the past, and he's been open about it. And you see him get his life back to a place where he's feeling good about things. It's just so sad. I was with him yesterday. He's playing great! His game is so good! He's so good at golf."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).