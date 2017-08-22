PGA Featured Holes - The Northern Trust 8/24

kirk: I remember when CNN did 30 minutes of "news". First 15 minutes were what's happening in the world, then commercial, then 5 minutes of sports, then commercial, then 5 minutes of weather, then commercial, then start again. This was 48 cycles over a 24 hour day! I would leave it on all day just learning what's happening in the world. Now it's just bla-bla-bla opinion.