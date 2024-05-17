PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele shoots record-breaking 62 for first-round lead

Xander Schauffele waves to the crowd after making a putt on hole No. 16 during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship on Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

May 16 (UPI) -- Xander Schauffele carded nine birdies en route to a record score of 62 to take the first-round lead at the 2024 PGA Championship on Thursday in Louisville, Ky.

His 9-under score set a record for the PGA Championship and for Valhalla Golf Cub and tied the record for the lowest round ever in a major championship. Schauffele, who also carded a 62 at the 2023 U.S. Open, is tied with Rickie Fowler and Braden Grace for the latter mark.

"It's a great start to a big tournament, one I'm obviously going to take," Schauffele told reporters. "It's just Thursday, that's about it."

Schauffele, who is searching for his first major title, started the round by making par on No. 10. He then birdied Nos. 11, 13, 15, 16 and 18 and was 5-under through his first nine holes.

He went on the birdie Nos. 2, 4, 5 and 7 to end his bogey-free round.

Xander Schauffele chips out of the sand on hole No. 16 during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship on Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

"When you shoot something low, you kinda get lost in the process of what you're doing, versus thinking about how low you are trying to shoot," Schauffele said.

Xander Schauffele surveys the green on No. 13 during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship on Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Schauffele holds a three-stroke lead on second-place Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Mark Hubbard, who shot 6-under 65s. Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tom Hoge, Tom Kim, Thomas Detry, Collin Morikawa and Maverick McNealy turned in matching 5-under 66s and are tied for fifth.

"Overall, I'm not really happy with how I played, but I'm at least happy with the score," said McIlroy, who logged six birdies and a bogey.

Golf fans crowd the course during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship on Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Defending champion Brooks Koepka is tied for 12th at 4-under. He logged an eagle, three birdies and a bogey. Tiger Woods, who is one of 16 former champions in the tournament, carded a 1-over 72 and is tied for 85th through his first 18 holes

Rain is in the forecast throughout this weekend in Louisville, potentially hindering the chase for the Claret Jug and $3.15 million first-place prize at the major.

Valhalla grounds crew members work to clean during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship on Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

The second round of the 2024 PGA Championship will tee off at 7:15 a.m EDT Friday at Valhalla. Streaming coverage will start at 7 a.m. on ESPN+. Second-round coverage also will be available from 1 to 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Third- and fourth-round coverage is set to air Saturday and Sunday on ESPN and CBS.