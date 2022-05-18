PGA Championship: Tee times, odds, key storylines

The 2022 PGA Championship is being held this week at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The last time the PGA Championship came to Southern Hills, in 2007, Tiger Woods captured the Wanamaker trophy in one of the hottest tournaments ever.

What are the tee times for this year's PGA Championship?

Here are some notable pairings for the first round, all times Eastern. (Both first and 10th tees in use.)

8 a.m.: John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang

8 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cam Smith

8:11 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

8:22 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson

1:14 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

1:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

Here's the full list of tee times.

How will Tiger Woods play at the PGA Championship?

He ought to play better than he did at the Masters, where he started strong but ran out of steam on the weekend and finished 77-77 to end up T47. Can he win this week? "Definitely. I just have to go out there and do it," he said. Decide for yourself if he's telling the truth.

Why isn't Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship?

Mickelson is still in a self-imposed golf exile following the publication of comments he made critical of the PGA Tour and in favor of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour. Mickelson has not made a public comment since late February, and there is no indication he will return soon. He's the defending champion at the PGA Championship, but he's the first apparently healthy golfer not to defend his major title since 1960.

Who has the best odds to win the PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship has 96 of the top 100 players in the field, which should make for a strong leaderboard heading into Sunday. It's tough to pick any clear favorites this week, but defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm are at the top of the list:

Jon Rahm (+1200)

Scottie Scheffler (+1200)

Justin Thomas (+1600)

Rory McIlroy (+1600)

Collin Morikawa (+2000)

Jordan Spieth (+2000)

Story continues

Here are complete odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Where will the PGA Championship be broadcast?

The PGA Championship will be broadcast on ESPN, CBS and their streaming networks. All times Eastern:

Thursday/Friday: 8 a.m. ESPN+; 2 p.m. ESPN and streaming services

Saturday/Sunday: 8 a.m. ESPN+; 10 a.m. ESPN; 1 p.m. CBS and streaming services

What are the future sites for the PGA Championship?

2023: Oak Hill, New York

2024: Valhalla, Louisville

2025: Quail Hollow, Charlotte

2026: Aronimink, Pennsylvania

2027: PGA Frisco, Texas

2028: The Olympic Club, San Francisco

2029: Baltusrol, New Jersey