PGA Championship: Tee times, groupings for first two rounds

The PGA Championship has released the initial groupings and tee times for this year’s tournament, beginning Thursday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The marquee pairings set up well for viewers tuning in to the first PGA Championship on the West Coast in more than 20 years. (Thursday tee times, all times Eastern.)

10:38 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jason Day

11:00 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Collin Morikawa, Zach Johnson

11:11 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka

11:22 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

11:33 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

4:47 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

4:58 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia

Here is the complete listing of tee times.

The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. ET each day, and the final groups will tee off at 5:42 p.m. ET, setting up for primetime golf throughout the week.

The opening rounds of the PGA Championship will be on ESPN and ESPN+, with weekend coverage on CBS.

The PGA Championship is back in California for the first time in decades. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) More

_____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him with tips and story ideas at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

More from Yahoo Sports: