PGA Championship: Tee times, featured groups, TV and streaming info for Saturday's third round

Will Zalatoris enters Saturday's third round at the 104th PGA Championship with a one-stroke lead and history on his side.

Of the seven major championships played at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, each has been won by the 36-hole leader or co-leader.

That doesn't mean it will be easy for the 25-year-old Zalatoris to claim his first career PGA victory. Zalatoris is 9 under through two rounds, with Mito Pereira a shot behind. After Pereira, there is a group 3-5 shots off the lead that includes a trio of major champions. Justin Thomas is third at -6, and Bubba Watson is fourth at -5. Rory McIloy is -4, tied with Abraham Ancer and Davis Riley.

Tiger Woods will play the weekend after making the cut with a gutsy second-round performance Friday. Woods started the day in precarious position but bounced back with a 1-under 69 to get to +3 for the tournament and safely inside the cut line.

Masters winner and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler wasn't as lucky, stumbling to a 5-over 75 on the day. Scheffler leads the list of 79 players who did not make the cut, which also includes Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott.

How to watch

Coverage of the third round will begin on ESPN at 8 a.m. ET. CBS will then take over broadcast coverage from 1-7 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ will live stream the entire third round starting at 8 a.m. ET, including coverage of featured groups and holes. Viewers can watch the live stream of the CBS broadcast on Paramount+.

Will Zalatoris is looking for his first career PGA victory.

Weather report

The third round could be impacted by rain. Saturay's forecast includes high temperatures in the low 60s but with up to a 60% chance of thunderstorms in the late morning. The threat of storms remains into the early afternoon.

Tee times and pairings

(all times Eastern)

8:00 a.m. — Brian Harman

8:10 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz

8:20 a.m. — Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

8:30 a.m. — Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama

8:40 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, Luke List

8:50 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel

9:00 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel

9:10 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson

9:20 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

9:30 a.m. — Shaun Norris, Tiger Woods

9:40 a.m. — Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman

9:50 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Adam Schenk

10:00 a.m. — Jason Day, Russell Henley

10:10 a.m. — Justin Harding, Marc Leishman

10:20 a.m. — Brendan Steele, Laurie Canter

10:30 a.m. — Thomas Pieters, Francesco Molinari

10:40 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Kramer Hickok

11:00 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III

11:10 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak

11:20 a.m. — K.H. Lee, Shane Lowry

11:30 a.m. — Justin Rose, Lanto Griffin

11:40 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

11:50 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

12:00 p.m. — Aaron Wise, Robert MacIntyre

12:10 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Herbert

12:20 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

12:30 p.m. — Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge

12:40 p.m. — Adri Arnaus, Viktor Hovland

12:50 p.m. — Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power

1:00 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Kevin Ka

1:10 p.m. — Bernd Weisberger, Max Homa

1:20 p.m. — Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann

1:30 p.m. — Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

1:40 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Cameron Young

1:50 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar

2:10 p.m. — Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk

2:20 p.m. — Davis Riley, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:30 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer

2:40 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

2:50 p.m. — Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira

