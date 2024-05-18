PGA Championship: Schauffele keeps lead while Scheffler nears on eventful Day 2

Xander Schauffele waves to the crowd after sinking a putt during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

May 17 (UPI) -- Xander Schauffele followed his record first round with a 3-under 68 to maintain a slight edge at the 2024 PGA Championship, as Scottie Scheffler and other expected contenders closed in Friday at Valhalla Golf Club.

Schauffele, who opened the day with a three-stroke lead on the field after his record-breaking 62 on Thursday, totaled four birdies and a bogey in the second round in Louisville, Ky.

He holds just a one stroke lead on second-place Collin Morikawa, who carded a second-round 65. Morikawa sank seven birdies, including a run of five-consecutive, in addition to a bogey.

"I have two more rounds to go," Schauffele, who holds the 36-hole lead at a major for the first time in his career, said on the ESPN broadcast. "I'm happy with my position."

Sahith Theegala was 4-under on Friday and sits in third place, two back of Schauffele. Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Mark Hubbard and Thomas Detry are tied for fourth at 9-under.

Scheffler, who was arrested on his way to the course Friday morning, but still made his tee time, started his round with a birdie on No. 10. He went on to total six birdies and one bogey for a 5-under 66.

"I feel like my head is still spinning," Scheffler told reporters. "I can't really explain what happened this morning. I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell. That was a first for me. That was part of my warmup. ... But I was fortunate to be able to make it back out and play some golf today."

Tiger Woods, who carded a 1-over 72 on Thursday, logged a 6-over 77 on Friday en route to missing the third-round cut. Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark were among other notable players to miss the cut line.

The third round will tee off just before 8 a.m. Saturday at Valhalla. Saturday's forecast includes a slight chance of rain. Tournament coverage will stream early on ESPN+ and air from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS.