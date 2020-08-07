PGA Championship: Round 2 leaderboard, updates





Jason Day and Brendon Todd shared the first-round lead at the PGA Championship. Can they keep it going on Friday? Get updates from TPC Harding Park by clicking on the leaderboard above or reading below.





Round 2 updates

11:25 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott are on the course.

10:43 a.m. ET: Haotong Li birdied the first two holes to get a share of the lead at 5 under.

10:01 a.m. ET: Bob Sowards hits the opening tee shot of the second round.

6:35 a.m. ET: Other Friday pairings to watch:

Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott (11:22 a.m. ET)

Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland and Shane Lowry (4:36 p.m. ET)

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas (4:58 p.m. ET)



6:10 a.m. ET: The group of Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm struggled on Thursday. They tee off at 11:33 a.m. ET Friday looking to avoid the cut line.

6:05 a.m. ET: Here’s a look at the hole locations for the second round.

Round 1 stories from Yahoo Sports

Five takeaways from Round 1 of PGA Championship

Surest bet in sports: Brooks Koepka in a major

Tiger in contention after solid opening round

DeChambeau swung so hard he broke his driver

Tale of two Zach Johnsons at PGA Championship

Zach Johnson will look to continue his solid play Friday at the PGA Championship. (Charlie Riedel/AP) More





