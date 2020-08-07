PGA Championship: Round 2 leaderboard, updates

Round 2 PGA Championship leaderboard
Jason Day and Brendon Todd shared the first-round lead at the PGA Championship. Can they keep it going on Friday? Get updates from TPC Harding Park by clicking on the leaderboard above or reading below.
Round 2 updates
11:25 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott are on the course.
10:43 a.m. ET: Haotong Li birdied the first two holes to get a share of the lead at 5 under.
10:01 a.m. ET: Bob Sowards hits the opening tee shot of the second round.
1 down. 3 to go.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/LIeWj1UG4q— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 7, 2020
6:35 a.m. ET: Other Friday pairings to watch:
Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott (11:22 a.m. ET)
Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland and Shane Lowry (4:36 p.m. ET)
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas (4:58 p.m. ET)
6:10 a.m. ET: The group of Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm struggled on Thursday. They tee off at 11:33 a.m. ET Friday looking to avoid the cut line.
6:05 a.m. ET: Here’s a look at the hole locations for the second round.
Round 2 hole locations. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/OwtNo8kjxK— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 7, 2020
Round 1 stories from Yahoo Sports
Five takeaways from Round 1 of PGA Championship
Surest bet in sports: Brooks Koepka in a major
Tiger in contention after solid opening round
DeChambeau swung so hard he broke his driver
Tale of two Zach Johnsons at PGA Championship