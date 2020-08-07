Rickie Fowler misses cut at PGA Championship after slipping on 6-inch putt

Rickie Fowler had made the cut at 14 consecutive major championships headed into the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park this week, the second-longest active streak on Tour behind only Brooks Koepka.

That streak, however, was snapped on Friday — and a putting mistake from less than a foot out may be to blame.

Fowler’s one-handed putt

Fowler had a 6-inch bogey putt to clean up on his 15th hole of the day, a routine activity for Tour players. As he went to knock it in, however, his putter accidentally hit the green first and bumped the ball slightly.

Fowler jumped back before finally finishing the putt off. The mistake turned his simple bogey into a double.

Fowler made another bogey on his 17th hole of the day, too, dropping him to a 1-under 69 on the day and 2-over for the tournament. The cut was 1-over.

The 31-year-old, who is currently ranked No. 32 in the Official World Golf Rankings, last missed a cut at a major at the 2016 U.S. Open.

He wasn’t the only big name not to make it into the weekend. Rising Tour stars Sungjae Im and Jaoquin Niemann finished 4-over, Sergio Garcia ended at 6-over, and Jim Furyk was right with Fowler at 2-over.

Tringale disqualified

Cameron Tringale was disqualified from the event on Friday afternoon for signing an incorrect scorecard, the tournament announced.

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 07, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

Tringale, who posted a 2-under 68 on Friday, signed for a score lower than he had actually made on No. 8 and left the scoring area. He realized that he signed for a 3 on the hole instead of a bogey 4 while eating lunch, and ran back to the scoring area.

Because he left the scoring area and had signed the card stating his score was lower than it actually was, he had to be disqualified.

He thought he was at 1-over for the week, enough to make it through the cut. His actual score, however, would have sent him home anyway.

