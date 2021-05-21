Round 2 from Kiawah Island:

PGA leaderboard: Mickelson co-leads as Koepka and others give chase

PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson’s golf equipment at Kiawah

David Dusek
·1 min read
PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson’s golf equipment at Kiawah

After shooting 70 on Thursday and 69 on Friday, Phil Mickelson will head into the weekend at the 2021 PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island at 5-under par. Here is a complete list of the golf equipment the 2005 PGA Championship winner has in his bag this week:

DRIVER: Callaway Epic Speed (6 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6TX

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade “Original One” Mini Driver (11.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

IRONS: Callaway X-Forged UT (3-5), Apex MB (6-PW), with KBS Tour V 125 S+ shafts

WEDGES: Callaway PM Grind Raw (52, 56, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour-V 125 S+ shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Phil Mickelson White Hot XG blade prototype

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X with Triple Track

GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC

