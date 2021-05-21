PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson’s golf equipment at Kiawah
After shooting 70 on Thursday and 69 on Friday, Phil Mickelson will head into the weekend at the 2021 PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island at 5-under par. Here is a complete list of the golf equipment the 2005 PGA Championship winner has in his bag this week:
DRIVER: Callaway Epic Speed (6 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6TX
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade “Original One” Mini Driver (11.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
IRONS: Callaway X-Forged UT (3-5), Apex MB (6-PW), with KBS Tour V 125 S+ shafts
WEDGES: Callaway PM Grind Raw (52, 56, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour-V 125 S+ shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Phil Mickelson White Hot XG blade prototype
BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X with Triple Track
GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC