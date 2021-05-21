PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson’s golf equipment at Kiawah

Reuters

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has refused to deny that he or his staff met with rebel European Super League clubs before they launched their ill-fated project last month but said he never had supported a breakaway closed league. Spanish La Liga president Javier Tebas has publicly accused Infantino of having been behind the project while the New York Times on Thursday cited sources saying that some of Infantino's staff had been involved in talks about potential FIFA backing for the plan. Asked on a press conference call, after FIFA's congress on Friday, if he could categorically reject Tebas's charge and the other claims of his or FIFA's involvement, Infantino did not answer the question directly.