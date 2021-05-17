PGA Championship odds: Rory McIlroy favored to win again at Kiawah

When it comes to handicapping the field for this week’s PGA Championship, some oddsmakers are leaning toward the player who won the PGA the last time it was at Kiawah’s Ocean Course.

Rory McIlroy, the 2012 PGA champion, enters this week as the betting favorite at +1100 odds, according to Pointsbet SportsBook.

While McIlroy is coming off a victory two weeks ago at the Wells Fargo Championship, he only has one top-10 finish in six PGA starts since winning his second Wanamaker Trophy in 2014 at Valhalla.

Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA winner at Quail Hollow, is listed at +1300 odds, followed by Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth at +1400. Spieth is trying again for the career grand slam this week.

Dustin Johnson, who had earlier been the favorite for the PGA, joins Bryson DeChambeau at +1700. Johnson withdrew from last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson with a knee issue.

Here are the notable odds for this week’s PGA at Kiawah:

+1100: Rory McIlroy

+1300: Justin Thomas

+1400: Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

+1700: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson

+2000: Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

+2500: Collin Morikawa

+2800: Hideki Matsuyama

+3000: Daniel Berger

+3500: Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed

+4000: Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Webb Simpson

+5000: Corey Conners, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris

