PGA Championship LIVE leaderboard: Latest updates with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in action

Follow all the action as the PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills in Oklahoma this afternoon.

The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by talk of players defecting to a rival Saudi-backed series and the absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson. That speculation will be forced into the background over the next four days though as the world’s best players vie for glory in the year’s second major. Scottie Scheffler enters the week as a slight favourite owing to his spectacular start to the season, with four victories including his maiden major title at Augusta in April. The world No 1 is sure to face stern competition from his Ryder Cup teammates with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all in fine form.

The majority of eyes will of course be drawn to Tiger Woods, with the 15-time major champion insisting he is confident he can scale the mountain again as he continues his comeback from that horrific car crash last year. Jon Rahm is looking to clinch the second major of his career and hasn’t competed since winning the Mexico Championship at the start of the month. Rory McIlroy finished runner-up at Augusta and will be hoping to go one better and end his eight-year drought at the majors. Follow all the action live below:

PGA Championship tee times (BST)

14:11 - McIlroy, Spieth, Woods

14:22 - Reed, Rose, Watson

19:03 - Koepka, Lowry, Scott

19:36 - Morikawa, Rahm, Scheffler

17:19 , Michael Jones

Some highlights from Rory McIlroy’s round so far. He leads the way at four under and has found the green with his approach at the second.

17:11 , Michael Jones

South Africa’s Dean Burmester (-3) knocks in for a four on the par-5 13th as Mexico’s Abraham Ancer is steadily thru 10 with a birdie.

After a bogey on the second Ancer has picked up four birdies to join the group at three under.

17:08 , Michael Jones

Jordan Spieth (+2) manages to rescue par on the first but Tiger Woods (+1) drops a shot. Tiger’s limp is more pronounced now and he looks to be stuggling with his sore leg.

Rory McIlroy (-4) rolls in his par putt to stay out in front thru 10 holes.

17:05 , Michael Jones

Will Zalatoris, Rory McIlroy and now Davis Riley have all missed their birdie putts coming through the left hand fringe cut on the 17th.

That’s a tricky shot to get right.

17:02 , Michael Jones

An eventful opening round so far for Tiger Woods who’s reached the turn level par with a couple of birdies offset by two bogeys on the back nine.

(Getty Images)

16:54 , Michael Jones

Davis Riley (-3) is now out in second place on his own after Justin Rose (-2) drops a shot on the 17th.

Dean Burmester (-2) is going along nicely with two birdies thru 12 holes and the rest in for par. There have been more than a few birdie chances on the back nine so far today meaning the South African is well placed to push on.

16:51 , Michael Jones

The 18th hole is beast. There’s only been one birdie here all day and it’s playing one shot higher than the rest.

Tiger Woods sends his par putt past the hole and slots in for bogey. He’s level after nine holes. Jordan Spieth (+2) drops another one, he was willing it into the hole but it curled wide.

Rory McIlroy (-4) will be overjoyed. He missed the fairway, missed the green and underhit his first putt. There’s a bit left to do but he sinks it for par. That’s a great save from the Northern Irishman.

16:43 , Michael Jones

Movement at the top of the leaderboard and it’s good news for Rory McIlroy (-4) as the chasing pack are falling away.

Justin Rose is struggling on 17 with Will Zalatoris and Max Homa have dropping shots on 18.

Homa picked up a double bogey to drop to (-1) and a five for Zalatoris puts him at (-2).

16:40 , Michael Jones

It’s been an up and down day for Tyrell Hatton (Evs) so far. He’s level par thru nine holes after a couple of birdies and a couple of bogeys.

Justin Rose (-3) is struggling on 17. He’s found the bunker on the left side of the green then chipped his third over the back.

(Getty Images)

16:35 , Michael Jones

On the 16th Justin Rose has to settle for par after his 25-yard putt for birdie comes up short. His run of birdies comes to an end but this is a tricky, and long, par-4 so he’ll be pleased with par.

He’s three under thru seven.

16:30 , Michael Jones

25-year-old Davis Riley makes it three birdies in four holes to put himself within one of leader Rory McIlroy. He joins Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris and Max Homa at three-under.

16:28 , Michael Jones

Y.E. Yang’s back nine started poorly with consecutive bogeys on 10 and 11 but he’s pulled one back on 12 to move back under par for the round.

Robert MacIntyre (-1) has dropped a shot on the first hole (his 10th) and a bogey on 18th for Xander Schauffele drops him down to (-1) as well.

16:24 , Michael Jones

Jordan Spieth (+1) leaves himself with a long putt across the green after knocking his approach shot to the back. It’s a tricky one, uphill to start then quickens as it slopes to the hole. It’s well judged from Spieth who leaves himself with a short putt for par.

Tiger Woods (-1) misses out on another birdie but continues his steady start to the round.

Finally Rory McIlroy (-4) has a similar birdie putt to Will Zalatoris. He sends the ball through the fringe and pulls it just underneath the hole.

All in for pars on 17.

16:13 , Michael Jones

On the 17th Will Zalatoris (-3) has a putt to claim a share of the lead. He’s just off the left edge of the green and has to putt through the longer grass. He underhits his shot and leaves it short. Should be a par though.

Cameron Smith (+2) continues to struggle. On top of his earlier double bogey he’s picked up consecutive bogeys on 16 and 17.

16:08 , Michael Jones

Justin Rose on the charge! A birdie and 13, a birdie at 14 and now a birdie at 15 puts him three under thru six and within one of the lead.

(Getty Images)

16:06 , Michael Jones

McIlroy (-4) leaves his second just short of the green and follows it up with a fine chip to leave a couple of yards for par.

Tiger Woods (-1) finds the green in two but he’s a fair way from the hole. Still, it’s a birdie putt that he just curls around the left side of the hole.

Back-to-back bogeys for Jordan Spieth (+1) sends him over par for his round.

16:02 , Michael Jones

A 527-yard par four - one of the longest on the course is up next for Rory McIlroy who finds the sand off the tee on the 16th and may have to lay up before going for the green.

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth leave their drives just short of the bunker.

15:55 , Michael Jones

Top of the leaderboard as it stands:

Rory McIlroy (-4) thru 6*

Will Zalatoris (-3) thru 7*

Max Homa (-3) thru 7*

Quite a few players on (-2) including John Daly, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele.

*means the round started on the 10th tee.

15:50 , Michael Jones

Stop it Rory! Four birdies in a row for Rory McIlroy (-4) sees him move into the outright lead after six holes.

It must be frustrating for playing partner Jordan Spieth (Evs) who drops a shot after finding trouble on the 15th. Tiger Woods (-1) also moves back after a bogey.

15:46 , Michael Jones

56-year-old John Daly, looking like a new age Father Christmas with his big flowing beard, birdies the 10th to move to (-2).

He’s joined there by Justin Rose who’s just sank his second consecutive birdie on the 14th.

15:42 , Michael Jones

Co-leader Rory McIlroy is having a whale of a time out there.

Two perfect shots on 15 leaves him with another birdie putt on the par-4. His playing partners, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods, are both in the left-hand bunker.

15:37 , Michael Jones

Justin Rose makes use of the par-5 13th to collect his first birdie of the day and join the pack at (-1).

15:33 , Michael Jones

Contrasting fortunes on the 14th green. Rory McIlroy’s (-3) run of birdies goes on as he picks up his third in a row for a share of the lead but Jordan Spieth’s (-1) effort rolls by on the right.

Tiger Woods gets the crowd going by following McIlroy in for a two and he’s now within one of the leaders at two-under.

15:27 , Michael Jones

Three consecutive birdies for 31-year-old Max Homa sees him share the lead with Will Zalatoris at (-3).

15:24 , Michael Jones

Cameron Smith (Evs) is working hard to make up for his double bogey on 12. He birdied 13 and just missed out on another one at 14.

Halfway through his round and Y.E. Yang is still up there. He’s two-under thru the front nine.

15:20 , Michael Jones

Birdie! Max Homa joins Will Zalatoris on three-under with a two on the par-3 14th. The two Americans are out in front ahead of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele amongst others at (-2).

15:16 , Michael Jones

Close! Over on 13 Spieth (-1) errs slightly from the bunker and leaves himself with a tricky return putt for birdie that he rolls just along the right edge.

Tiger Woods’ (-1) third is chipped over to the back bunker but he brilliantly gets it up and down to save par.

McIlroy (-2) meanwhile flicks his bunker shot to within a foot and picks up his second birdie to move within one of the lead after four holes.

15:10 , Michael Jones

18 players are under par in the early stages of the first round. Rory McIlroy (-1) and Jordan Spieth (-1) are amongst them but both players are in a bit of trouble on the par-5 13th.

They’ve hit their approaches into bunkers on either side of the green.

15:07 , Michael Jones

Oh hello! Will Zalatoris (-3) moves into the outright lead with a four on 13. That’s three birdies in four holes for the American.

15:05 , Michael Jones

50-year-old Y.E. Yang (-2) is having a good day. He rolls another lengthy putt in on eight to keep stay at the top but John Daly drops a shot.

Over on six Chris Kirk (-1) collects a birdie with a fine putt from off the back of the green to move into the red.

Max Homa (-2) is in for a four on the par 5 13th.

15:01 , Michael Jones

A quirk in the layout of the course at the Southern Hills Country Club sees the players tee off on 13 by hitting over the 12th green. Spieth, McIlroy and Woods all navigate their tee shots expertly and find the middle of the fairway.

It’s been an impressive start from this group.

14:58 , Michael Jones

Yong-Eun Yang, John Daly, Robert MacIntyre, Will Zalatoris and Xander Schauffele top the field at two-under par.

Yang rescues par on the seventh with a fine par putt and Schauffele birdies the 13th to take his share of the lead.

14:55 , Michael Jones

Birdies! McIlroy (-1) taps home after Jordan Spieth (-1) satisfyingly knocks his putt in from around 10 yards. Woods (-1) misses his 15-footer but collects another par.

14:48 , Michael Jones

That’s going to be a birdie for Rory! His drive on 12 left an 85 yard chip onto the green and he flicks it on to within a couple of feet.

Woods and Spieth are also safely on the dancefloor but they’ve got a bit of work to do.

14:45 , Michael Jones

In the group ahead of McIlroy, Spieth and Woods, Will Zalatoris picks up his third consecutive three to move -2 thru the opening three holes and take a share of the lead.

Playing alongside him is Australian Cameron Smith who moves to (+1) after a double bogey six on the 12th.

14:42 , Michael Jones

Justin Rose (Evs) skirts the left edge of the hole with his birdie effort on 10 and leaves with a par. His playing partner, Bubba Watson, rolls his putt in though and moves one-under.

14:40 , Michael Jones

Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy bully their way off the tee on 12. Both players cut the dog-leg left corner and finish on the fairway with McIlroy a fair way ahead of Spieth.

Woods decides for a safer option and takes a two-wood straight down the middle.

14:35 , Michael Jones

England’s Justin Rose has a chance for birdie on the opening 10th hole. He found the fairway with his tee shot and a fine approach sees him with a chance to move into the red early on.

McIlroy leaves his long birdie putt a couple of inches short of the hole on 11 and settles for another par. Woods and Spieth are also in in three.

14:31 , Michael Jones

Six holes safely negotiated for South Korea’s Yong-Eun Yang who moves alongside John Daly and Robert MacIntyre at (-2).

Woods, Spieth and McIlroy all hit the green off the tee on the par 3 11th but they’re all a long way from the hole. It’ll take some putt to pick up a birdie on this one.

14:25 , Michael Jones

Birdie for Woods!

McIlroy and Speith have to settle for pars on the 10th but Woods smokes his birdie putt home from a couple of feet away. Perfect start for the 15x major champion.

14:24 , Michael Jones

American John Daly (-2) joins Robert MacIntyre at the top of the leaderboard after five holes. The Scot then misses a birdie chance of his own to move three under thru five but safely knocks in for par.

14:22 , Michael Jones

Over on the 10th hole McIlroy and Spieth both safely land their approaches on the green before Woods chips on to within a few feet of the hole.

Three birdie putts coming up with Woods in the best position.

14:18 , Michael Jones

13th Hole

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre (-2) smoothly rolls his putt home on 13 to pick up his second birdie in four holes to take the outright lead.

14:15 , Michael Jones

It’s a perfect start for all three men. Jordan Spieth sends his tee shot right down the middle of the fairway and is followed for both McIlroy and Woods.

Woods hobbles down the steps from the tee and onto the course. Like during the Masters earlier this year there’s a bit of talk about whether his leg will hold up for the tournament.

14:11 , Michael Jones

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are about to get their rounds underway. This is the group to follow if you’re lucky enough to be in the crowd at the Southern Hills Country Club.

They’ll start on the 10th tee, play the back nine then close their rounds on the front.

14:05 , Michael Jones

Xander Schauffle rolls his birdie putt home to take a share of the lead at -1 and England’s Sam Horsfield joins him shortly afterwards. He won the Soudal Open in Belgium on the DP World Tour last week and is in good form.

13:54 , Tom Kershaw

John Daly is one-under-par through three holes. Your co-leader, folks.

13:50 , Tom Kershaw

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre has made a bright start. A birdie at the 10th is followed by near-misses at the 11th and 12th. Schauffele will join him at -1 soon as an exquisite approach leaves no more than a tap-in for his birdie.

13:47 , Tom Kershaw

Schauffele is one of the contenders to look out for this week. The American recently won the Zurich Classic alongside Patrick Cantlay and shot a spectacular final round of 61 at last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. Matsuyama will fancy his chances, too. The 2021 Masters champion finished 14th on the defence of his Green Jacket and backed that up with a third-place finish last week.

13:44 , Tom Kershaw

The first star group featuring Matsuyama, Schauffele and Finau is now underway. The 10th is a generous starting hole, a shortish dog-leg to the right with a wide fairway. All three opt for a 3-wood off the tee and they all hit the fairway.

13:28 , Tom Kershaw

Mickelson might not be here this week and his reputation within the sport may well be permanently tainted, but there’s no denying that his victory at Kiawah Island last year, becoming the oldest major champion in golf’s history, was truly remarkable. Here’s a reminder of how he did it:

13:20 , Tom Kershaw

13:17 , Tom Kershaw

John Daly, who burst into the limelight with victory at the PGA Championship in 1991, is still slugging away in typically charismatic fashion. The 56-year-old ‘Wild Thing’ is in the first group and almost holes his approach into the first! He rolls in the birdie and is our solo leader.

13:14 , Tom Kershaw

In addition to Mickelson, another big name who won’t be in action at Southern Hills this afternoon is Bryson DeChambeau.

The former US Open champion has not competed since missing the cut in last month’s Masters with rounds of 76 and 80 at Augusta National, after which he underwent surgery on his left wrist.

DeChambeau had practised at Southern Hills for the last three days, but decided on Wednesday afternoon he was not ready to return to action.

His place in the field has been taken by fellow American Denny McCarthy.

“I didn’t think it was going to be the right decision for me to play this week,” DeChambeau told Golf Channel. “For me it was going to be a stretch.

“This week I’m unfortunately not going to play but I want to give someone else a chance who was fully prepared and ready to go out there and be healthy.

“I could play a couple of rounds, but considering I was doing half days and feeling fatigued and tired, four days is a big stretch for me right now. Endurance-wise my wrist is just not able to hold up, it’s still swollen. I’ve got to give it more time.”

12:57 , Tom Kershaw

Tyrrell Hatton fears the pace of play could be “stupidly slow” as the 104th US PGA Championship gets under way at Southern Hills on Thursday.

It is not uncommon for rounds to take more than five hours on the opening two days of major championships, but this week’s course layout in Tulsa looks set to exacerbate the issue.

The second green, third tee, fifth green, sixth tee and seventh tee are all within close proximity of each other, while the first and 10th holes head in different directions from the same small teeing ground.

“They are going to have to be fairly careful with how they set the golf course up because of where some of the tee boxes are,” said Hatton, who branded Augusta National “unfair at times” after closing rounds of 79 and 80 in the Masters last month.

“The rounds could be just stupidly slow, which at the end of the day no one wants. You want to get around in a reasonable time. Hopefully, they’re fairly smart with how they do that.”

Ryder Cup team-mate Ian Poulter feels Southern Hills is “as good a tough course as I’ve seen in a long time”, but agreed with Hatton’s assessment on the pace of play.

“We’re teeing off over two greens so you have a stop-start issue right there,” Poulter said. “We played one hole on the back nine where you’re winging it straight over the green you’ve just come off. It’s going to be long.”

12:52 , Tom Kershaw

Jordan Spieth has vowed to embrace the challenge of playing in front of massive crowds alongside Woods and McIlroy as he bids to complete the career grand slam.

“They’re both just great to play with,” Spieth said. “They’re quick. They’re positive.

“I think you’ve got to embrace it and have fun and recognise these are the kind of pairings I’ll get to tell my kid about some day. I got to play with Tiger in a major. Last year, you weren’t sure if that was ever going to happen again.

“I know it’s obviously great for golf, but selfishly it’s pretty exciting to be able to play these events with the guy that you idolised growing up.

“You know there’s going to be some extra noise. You’ve got to wait longer for the crosswalks. When Tiger finishes out on a hole there’s going to be people leaving.

“You just know it’s going to happen, and honestly if there’s enough of it, it doesn’t bother you. It’s when it’s super quiet and the one thing is yelled when you can flinch.”

12:48 , Tom Kershaw

12:45 , Tom Kershaw

McIlroy is hoping a relaxed approach and some online homework will pay dividends as he looks to end an eight-year drought at the majors.

“Yesterday (Monday) was the first time seeing the golf course. I really liked it,” McIlroy said at his pre-tournament press conference.

“I didn’t know what this place was like before (architect Gil Hanse) got his hands on it, but I think he’s done a wonderful job with it. Love the green complexes. I love that he gives you options off the tee.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of different strategies this week, guys hitting drivers where maybe other guys aren’t and vice versa. It’s a really good track. I really enjoyed playing it and I think it’s going to be a wonderful test this week.

“The Fried Egg (twitter account) did a little video with Gil that they sent out there so I watched that. Then I think Golf Digest had a few flyovers of the golf course and I tried to dig up some footage of last year’s Senior PGA (Championship), but it was pretty limited.

“I’ve won a couple of major championships where I’ve played nine holes on Tuesday, nine holes on Wednesday and sort of teed it up and played really well. Sometimes not knowing where the trouble is, ignorance is bliss in some ways.

“For me I’ll take execution over preparation any day. If you’re executing the shots and you’re hitting the ball well and the ball is going where you’re looking, that’s more than half the battle.”

12:36 , Tom Kershaw

Rory McIlroy admitted he may have spoken too soon when declaring the Saudi-backed breakaway was “dead in the water”.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said the organisation’s full league of 14 events had been ready to launch until Mickelson’s explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed events.

Three days after Mickelson’s comments were made public, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau joined the likes of McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa in pledging their loyalty to the PGA Tour, prompting McIlroy to think the threat of the breakaway was over.

“Yeah, I might have been a little presumptuous at that point,” McIlroy said. “It seems like it’s still going. Greg and everyone behind it are very determined. I think we’re just going to have to see how it plays out. Guys are going to make decisions.

“Honestly it’s going to shape the future of professional golf one way or another, so I think we’re just going to have to see how it all shakes out.”

The PGA Tour has refused to grant the likes of Mickelson and Lee Westwood the required releases to contest the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club next month, with Norman pledging to “defend, reimburse and represent” any players sanctioned if they play regardless.

Asked if he had a preferred outcome to the divisive saga, McIlroy added: “Honestly I’m rooting for it all to be over. I’m just so sick of talking about it.

“I’ve made my decision and I know where I want to play, and I’m not standing in anyone’s way, and I’m not saying that they shouldn’t go over there and play if that’s what they feel is right for them, then 100 per cent they should go and do it.”

12:30 , Tom Kershaw

Woods was also asked about the absence of his old rival Mickelson, whose absence has been the major talking point heading into the week at Southern Hills.

Woods, who has consistently pledged his support to the PGA Tour, took a firm stance against the Saudi-backed breakaway.

“It’s always disappointing when the defending champion is not here,” Woods said.

“Phil has said some things that I think a lot of us who are committed to the tour and committed to the legacy of the tour have pushed back against, and he’s taken some personal time, and we all understand that.

“I think that some of his views on how the tour could be run, should be run, (there has) been a lot of disagreement there.

“As a professional, we miss him being out here. He’s a big draw for the game of golf. He’s just taking his time and we all wish him the best when he comes back.

“Obviously we’re going to have difference of opinions, how he sees the tour and we’ll go from there.”

12:22 , Tom Kershaw

Tiger Woods has been paired with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth in what is undeniably the star group. The 15-time major champion made his comeback at The Masters, where he finished 47th.

The 46-year-old admitted the aftermath of his efforts “was not fun” but believes he will find it easier to play courses which are not as undulating as Augusta National.

“The first mountain we climbed was Everest, it’s only going to get flatter and better,” Woods said in his pre-tournament press conference in Tulsa.

“Things are not going to be as easy as people think but I’m having more days that are better, more positive, and I’m able to practice longer.”

Woods carded an opening 71 in the Masters before understandably fading as the week wore on, the 15-time major winner carding a 74 on Friday and back-to-back 78s over the weekend.

“It was hurting but I pushed through it,” he added. “It was more mind than body. I’ve won with a broken leg before.

“The thing that I was frustrated with is (that) it deteriorated as the week went on. I got more and more tired and more fatigued. I didn’t have the endurance that I wanted.

“I mean, I shouldn’t expect it because I didn’t earn it. I hadn’t done the work but we were able to put in a little bit more work and it’s going to get better as time goes on. As the months pass it’s going to get better.”

However, the 46-year-old responded in typical fashion when asked if he thought he could be the one lifting the Wanamaker Trophy once more on Sunday.

“I feel like I can, definitely,” Woods said. “I just have to go out there and do it. I have to do my work. Starts on Thursday and I’ll be ready.”

10:16 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as the PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills.

The absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson has cast a shadow over the tournament and speculation surrounding the Saudi-backed breakaway series has dominated the build-up to the year’s second major. The focus will return to the course over the next four days though as the world’s best players compete in Oklahoma. Scottie Scheffler undoubtedly remains the frontrunner after clinching his maiden major title at Augusta in emphatic fashion in April. The world No 1 will have to hold off a strong field, with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all in fine form at last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. Jon Rahm hasn’t competed since winning the Mexico Championship three weeks ago while Tiger Woods bids to make another momentous comeback on the course where he won the Wanamaker Trophy in 2007.

Here is a reminder of Thursday’s tee times:

All times BST

Hole one

13:00 John Daly (US), Shaun Micheel (US), Yong-Eun Yang (Kor)

13:11 Matthew Borchert (US), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Troy Merritt (US)

13:22 Dean Burmester (SA), Chris Kirk (US), Kyle Mendoza (US)

13:33 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Nic Ishee (US), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi),

13:44 Shaun Norris (SA), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Kevin Streelman (US)

13:55 Cameron Davis (Aus), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Matt Kuchar (US)

14:06 Stewart Cink (US), Jason Dufner (US, Padraig Harrington (Ire)

14:17 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Kramer Hickok (US)

14:28 Richard Bland (Eng), Garrick Higgo (SA), Matt Jones (Aus)

14:39 Tom Hoge (US), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Beau Hossler (US)

14:50 Ryan Fox (NZ), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Shawn Warren (US)

15:01 Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Zac Oakley (US)

15:12 Bio Kim (Kor), Casey Pyne (US), Brendan Steele (US)

18:30 Ryan Brehm (US), Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Wyatt Worthington II (US)

18:41 Justin Harding (SA), Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Sean McCarty (US)

18:52 Adam Hadwin (Can), Hudson Swafford (US, Cameron Tringale (US)

19:03 Brooks Koepka (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Adam Scott (Aus)

19:14 Patrick Cantlay (US), Dustin Johnson (US), Justin Thomas (US)

19:25 Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler (US), Harold Varner III (US)

19:36 Collin Morikawa (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Scottie Scheffler (US)

19:47 Daniel Berger (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Ian Poulter (Eng)

19:58 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Billy Horschel (US), Kevin Kisner (US)

20:09 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Charl Schwartzel (SA)

20:20 Harry Higgs (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Erik van Rooyen (SA)

20:31 Alex Beach (US), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

20:42 Jared Jones (US), Aaron Wise (US), Joel Dahmen (US)

Hole 10

13:05 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Alexander Noren (Swe), Ryan Palmer (US)

13:16 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Colin Inglis (US), Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn)

13:27 Michael Block (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)

13:38 Tony Finau (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele (US)

13:49 Denny McCarthy (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa (US)

14:00 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus), Will Zalatoris (US)

14:11 Rory McIlroy (NI), Jordan Spieth (US), Tiger Woods (US)

14:22 Patrick Reed (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Bubba Watson (US)

14:33 Lucas Glover (US), Kevin Na (US), Daniel van Tonder (SA)

14:44 Sam Burns (US), Davis Riley (US), Cameron Young (US)

14:55 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Lee Westwood (Eng), Gary Woodland (US)

15:06 Oliver Bekker (SA), Brian Harman (US), Ryan Vermeer (US)

15:17 Laurie Canter (Eng), Lanto Griffin (US), Dylan Newman (US)

18:25 Brandon Bingaman (US), Talor Gooch (US), Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn)

18:36 Tim Feenstra (US), Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

18:47 Rich Beem (US), Alex Cejka (Ger), Jesse Mueller (US)

18:58 Seamus Power (Ire), Russell Knox (Sco), Scott Stallings (US)

19:09 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Corey Conners (Can), Jason Kokrak (US)

19:20 Keegan Bradley (US), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Marc Leishman (Aus)

19:31 Cameron Champ (US), Russell Henley (US), Zach Johnson (US)

19:42 Branden Grace (SA), Webb Simpson (US), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

19:53 JJ Spaun (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Schenk (US)

20:04 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Keith Mitchell (US), Matthew Wolff (US)

20:15 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Austin Hurt (US), Chad Ramey (US)

20:26 Tyler Collet (US), Chan Kim (US), Maverick McNealy (US)

20:37 Paul Dickinson (US), Patton Kizzire (US), Luke List (US)