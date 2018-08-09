PGA Championship LIVE - Leaderboard, latest scores and tee-times from day one as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas face-off

The final major of the season kicks off on Thursday afternoon as Bellerive Country Club hosts the 100th PGA Championship, where Justin Thomas is looking to defend the title that he claimed this time last year.

Thomas comes into the tournament in red-hot form after winning the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last weekend, but he faces plenty of competition to retain his title. Both Jason Day and Rory McIlroy, past winners of this competition, have proven competitive over the last few weeks, while Dustin Johnson heads into the weekend as the favourite following his impressive final round at Firestone that cemented his status as world No 1.

The first round at the PGA Championship gets underway at 12:50 BST (full tee-times available here) with the final groups set to head out onto the course around 20:30 BST this evening, and there’s no shortage of action given that McIlroy and Thomas are joined by Tiger Woods in one of the most competitive groups over the first two days.

