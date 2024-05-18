PGA Championship at a glance

Xander Schauffele hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt York)

LOUISVILLE (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday at the PGA Championship:

LEADING: Xander Schauffele with a 68 was at 12-under 130.

CHASING: Collin Morikawa (65) was one shot behind.

SPINNING: Scottie Scheffler's head. The Masters champion was arrested for not following police orders as he tried to pull into the club during an investigation of a fatal bus-pedestrian accident from an hour earlier. He was taken to jail and released in time to make his tee time. Then he shot 66 and was three behind.

LEAVING: Tiger Woods (77) missed the cut for the 13th time in a major as a pro, and the first time in the PGA Championship since 2019. Also missing the cut was Jon Rahm, who now has gone 13 months without a win.

STAYING: Tommy Fleetwood hit a fairway metal to 6 feet for eagle on the last hole for 69 to presumably make the cut on the number.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Eighteen players did not finish before darkness and will resume the second round at 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

KEY STATISTIC: The cut was certain to be at least 1-under par, the lowest in PGA Championship history.

NOTEWORTHY: Rahm missed his first cut in a major for the first time since 2019 PGA Championship.

QUOTEWORTHY: “It was kind of nice just to be out there inside the ropes competing. It’s one of my favorite things in the world to do, so I was fortunate to be able to come out here and do it again today.” — Scottie Scheffler, released from jail in time to get to Valhalla just 56 minutes before his tee time.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS).

