PGA Championship at a glance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A brief look at the third round Saturday in the PGA Championship (all times EDT):

LEADING: Xander Schauffele (68) and Collin Morikawa (67) at 15-under 198.

TRAILING: Sahith Theegala (68) was one shot behind. Shane Lowry (62), Bryson DeChambeau (67) and Viktor Hovland (66) were two back.

CHASING: Fifteen players were separated by five shots.

FADING: Scottie Scheffler had a 73 and fell eight shots behind in a tie for 24th.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Shane Lowry had 10 birdies for a 62, tying the major championship record last set on Thursday by Xander Schauffele.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Justin Thomas was on a hill in shaggy grass above the par-3 14th green when his chip landed perfectly and dropped for birdie and one of the loudest cheers of the day.

STREAK BUSTER: On the second-lowest scoring day for a Saturday at the PGA Championship, Scheffler's streak of consecutive rounds at par or better ended at 42.

KEY STATISTIC: The 15 players at 10 under or better is a major championship record through 54 holes. The previous mark was seven players, most recently at St. Andrews in 2022.

NOTEWORTHY: Americans have won the last eight times in the PGA Championship. Players from Ireland, Norway, England, Scotland, South Africa and Belgium were among the top 10 on the leaderboard.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Probably the most disappointed anyone can ever be shooting 62." — Shane Lowry, after missing a 12-foot birdie putt on the last hole.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf