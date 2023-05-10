PGA Championship field released; 18 LIV players slated to compete

Getty Images

The field for next week's PGA Championship is almost set.

The PGA of America released Tuesday the field list, currently at 155 players with one spot available for the winner of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, for the year's second major championship, at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

World No. 9 Will Zalatoris is the only top-100 player in the Official World Golf Ranking who did not accept an invite. Zalatoris is out for the remainder of the season after having back surgery last month.

Among the players slated to compete are 18 current LIV Golf members: Abraham Ancer, Dean Burmester, Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Sihwan Kim, Brooks Koepka, Anirban Lahiri, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith, Brendan Steele and Harold Varner III.

PGA Championship 101: History, qualifications and this year at Oak Hill

The highest-ranked player in the OWGR not invited was No. 102 Alex Smalley, who, as AP's Doug Ferguson points out, was ranked higher in world rankings and PGA points list than invitees such as Webb Simpson and Joel Dahmen.

Here is the current full field via PGA.com (CFPT represents the qualifying club pros):

Alker, Steven – NEW ZEALAND

Ancer, Abraham – MEXICO

Arnaus, Adri – SPAIN

Beach, Alex – Stillwater, MN [CFPT]

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan – SOUTH AFRICA

Block, Michael – Mission Viejo, CA [CFPT]

Bradley, Keegan – Woodstock, VT

Buckley, Hayden – Tupelo, MS

Burmester, Dean – SOUTH AFRICA

Burns, Sam – Shreveport, LA

Cahill, Matt – Palm Beach Gardens, FL [CFPT]

Cantlay, Patrick – Jupiter, FL

Casey, Paul – ENGLAND

Clark, Wyndham – Denver, CO

Conners, Corey – CANADA

Cordes, Anthony – Johns Creek, GA [CFPT]

Dahmen, Joel – Scottsdale, AZ

Daly, John – Dardanelle, AR

Davis, Cam – AUSTRALIA

Day, Jason – AUSTRALIA

DeChambeau, Bryson – Dallas, TX

Detry, Thomas – BELGIUM

Donald, Luke – ENGLAND

Droemer, Jesse – Houston, TX [CFPT]

Dufner, Jason – Auburn, AL

Echavarria, Nico – COLOMBIA

English, Harris – Sea Island, GA

Finau, Tony – Lehi, UT

Fitzpatrick, Matthew – ENGLAND

Fleetwood, Tommy – ENGLAND

Fowler, Rickie – Murrieta, CA

Fox, Ryan – NEW ZEALAND

French, Chris – Rockford, IL [CFPT]

Gooch, Talor – Edmond, OK

Griffin, Ben – Chapel Hill, NC

Grillo, Emiliano – ARGENTINA

Grove, Russell – Coeur d’Alene, ID [CFPT]

Hadwin, Adam – CANADA

Hardy, Nick – Northbrook, IL

Harman, Brian – St. Simons Island, GA

Harrington, Pádraig – IRELAND

Hatton, Tyrrell – ENGLAND

Henley, Russell – Columbus, GA

Herbert, Lucas – AUSTRALIA

Higa, Kazuki –JAPAN

Hoge, Tom – Fort Worth, TX

Højgaard, Nicolai – DENMARK

Højgaard, Rasmus – DENMARK

Holmes, Steve – Simi Valley, CA [CFPT]

Homa, Max – Valencia, CA

Horschel, Billy – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Hoshino, Rikuya – JAPAN

Hossler, Beau – Mission Viejo, CA

Hovland, Viktor – NORWAY

Hubbard, Mark – The Woodlands, TX

Hughes, Mackenzie – CANADA

Im, Sungjae – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Inglis, Colin – Creswell, OR [CFPT]

Johnson, Dustin –Jupiter, FL

Johnson, Zach – Cedar Rapids, IA

Kaewkanjana, Sadom – THAILAND

Kaymer, Martin – GERMANY

Kern, Ben – Grove City, OH [CFPT]

Killeen, J.J. – Lubbock, TX [CFPT]

Kim, Si Woo – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Kim, Sihwan – Las Vegas, NV

Kim, Tom – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Kirk, Chris – Athens, GA

Kisner, Kevin – Aiken, SC

Kitayama, Kurt – Las Vegas, NV

Koch, Greg – Orlando, FL [CFPT]

Koepka, Brooks – West Palm Beach, FL

Kuchar, Matt – Jupiter, FL

Lahiri, Anirban – INDIA

Larrazábal, Pablo – SPAIN

Lawrence, Thriston – SOUTH AFRICA

Lee, K.H. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Lee, Min Woo – AUSTRALIA

Love III, Davis – Sea Island, GA

Lowry, Shane – IRELAND

MacIntyre, Robert – SCOTLAND

Matsuyama, Hideki – JAPAN

McCarthy, Denny – Jupiter, FL

McIlroy, Rory – NORTHERN IRELAND

McNealy, Maverick – Las Vegas, NV

Meronk, Adrian – POLAND

Micheel, Shaun – Collierville, TN

Micheluzzi, David – AUSTRALIA

Mickelson, Phil – Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Mitchell, Keith – St. Simons Island, GA

Molinari, Francesco – ITALY

Montgomery, Taylor – Las Vegas, NV

Moore, Taylor – Edmond, OK

Morikawa, Collin – La Cañada, CA

Mullinax, Trey – Birmingham, AL

NeSmith, Matthew – Aiken, SC

Niemann, Joaquín - CHILE

Norén, Alex – SWEDEN

Olesen, Thorbjørn – DENMARK

Otaegui, Adrián – SPAIN

Paul, Yannik – GERMANY

Pendrith, Taylor – CANADA

Pereira, Mito – CHILE

Perez, Victor – FRANCE

Pieters, Thomas – BELGIUM

Pigman, Kenny – Norco, CA [CFPT]

Poston, J.T. – Sea Island, GA

Power, Séamus – IRELAND

Putnam, Andrew – University Place, WA

Rahm, Jon – SPAIN

Reavie, Chez – Scottsdale, AZ

Reed, Patrick – The Woodlands, TX

Reynolds, Gabe – Dallas, TX [CFPT]

Riley, Davis – Hattiesburg, MS

Rodgers, Patrick – Jupiter, FL

Rose, Justin – ENGLAND

Ryder, Sam – Longwood, FL

Sanger, Chris – Red Hook, NY [CFPT]

Schauffele, Xander – San Diego, CA

Scheffler, Scottie – Dallas, TX

Schenk, Adam – Vincennes, IN

Scott, Adam – AUSTRALIA

Shattuck, Braden – Aston, PA [CFPT]

Shinkwin, Callum – ENGLAND

Simpson, Webb – Charlotte, NC

Singh, Vijay – FIJI

Smith, Cameron – AUSTRALIA

Smith, Jordan – ENGLAND

Somers, John – Brooksville, FL [CFPT]

Spaun, J.J. – Scottsdale, AZ

Speight, Josh – Locust Hill, VA [CFPT]

Spieth, Jordan – Fort Worth, TX

Stallings, Scott – Oak Ridge, TN

Steele, Brendan – Idyllwild, CA

Straka, Sepp – AUSTRIA

Strydom, Ockie – SOUTH AFRICA

Suh, Justin – San Jose, CA

Svensson, Adam – CANADA

Taylor, Ben – ENGLAND

Taylor, Nick – CANADA

Theegala, Sahith – Houston, TX

Thomas, Justin – Louisville, KY

Thompson, Davis – St. Simons Island, GA

Todd, Brendon – Watkinsville, GA

Varner III, Harold – Gastonia, NC

Walker, Jimmy – San Antonio, TX

Wallace, Matt – ENGLAND

Wells, Jeremy – Estero, FL [CFPT]

Willett, Danny – ENGLAND

Wise, Aaron – Ellerbe, NC

Woodland, Gary – Topeka, KS

Worthington II, Wyatt – Reynoldsburg, OH [CFPT]

Wu, Brandon – Scarsdale, NY

Yang, Y.E. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Young, Cameron – Scarborough, NY