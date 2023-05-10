PGA Championship field released; 18 LIV players slated to compete
The field for next week's PGA Championship is almost set.
The PGA of America released Tuesday the field list, currently at 155 players with one spot available for the winner of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, for the year's second major championship, at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.
World No. 9 Will Zalatoris is the only top-100 player in the Official World Golf Ranking who did not accept an invite. Zalatoris is out for the remainder of the season after having back surgery last month.
Among the players slated to compete are 18 current LIV Golf members: Abraham Ancer, Dean Burmester, Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Sihwan Kim, Brooks Koepka, Anirban Lahiri, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith, Brendan Steele and Harold Varner III.
PGA Championship 101: History, qualifications and this year at Oak Hill
The highest-ranked player in the OWGR not invited was No. 102 Alex Smalley, who, as AP's Doug Ferguson points out, was ranked higher in world rankings and PGA points list than invitees such as Webb Simpson and Joel Dahmen.
Here is the current full field via PGA.com (CFPT represents the qualifying club pros):
Alker, Steven – NEW ZEALAND
Ancer, Abraham – MEXICO
Arnaus, Adri – SPAIN
Beach, Alex – Stillwater, MN [CFPT]
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan – SOUTH AFRICA
Block, Michael – Mission Viejo, CA [CFPT]
Bradley, Keegan – Woodstock, VT
Buckley, Hayden – Tupelo, MS
Burmester, Dean – SOUTH AFRICA
Burns, Sam – Shreveport, LA
Cahill, Matt – Palm Beach Gardens, FL [CFPT]
Cantlay, Patrick – Jupiter, FL
Casey, Paul – ENGLAND
Clark, Wyndham – Denver, CO
Conners, Corey – CANADA
Cordes, Anthony – Johns Creek, GA [CFPT]
Dahmen, Joel – Scottsdale, AZ
Daly, John – Dardanelle, AR
Davis, Cam – AUSTRALIA
Day, Jason – AUSTRALIA
DeChambeau, Bryson – Dallas, TX
Detry, Thomas – BELGIUM
Donald, Luke – ENGLAND
Droemer, Jesse – Houston, TX [CFPT]
Dufner, Jason – Auburn, AL
Echavarria, Nico – COLOMBIA
English, Harris – Sea Island, GA
Finau, Tony – Lehi, UT
Fitzpatrick, Matthew – ENGLAND
Fleetwood, Tommy – ENGLAND
Fowler, Rickie – Murrieta, CA
Fox, Ryan – NEW ZEALAND
French, Chris – Rockford, IL [CFPT]
Gooch, Talor – Edmond, OK
Griffin, Ben – Chapel Hill, NC
Grillo, Emiliano – ARGENTINA
Grove, Russell – Coeur d’Alene, ID [CFPT]
Hadwin, Adam – CANADA
Hardy, Nick – Northbrook, IL
Harman, Brian – St. Simons Island, GA
Harrington, Pádraig – IRELAND
Hatton, Tyrrell – ENGLAND
Henley, Russell – Columbus, GA
Herbert, Lucas – AUSTRALIA
Higa, Kazuki –JAPAN
Hoge, Tom – Fort Worth, TX
Højgaard, Nicolai – DENMARK
Højgaard, Rasmus – DENMARK
Holmes, Steve – Simi Valley, CA [CFPT]
Homa, Max – Valencia, CA
Horschel, Billy – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Hoshino, Rikuya – JAPAN
Hossler, Beau – Mission Viejo, CA
Hovland, Viktor – NORWAY
Hubbard, Mark – The Woodlands, TX
Hughes, Mackenzie – CANADA
Im, Sungjae – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Inglis, Colin – Creswell, OR [CFPT]
Johnson, Dustin –Jupiter, FL
Johnson, Zach – Cedar Rapids, IA
Kaewkanjana, Sadom – THAILAND
Kaymer, Martin – GERMANY
Kern, Ben – Grove City, OH [CFPT]
Killeen, J.J. – Lubbock, TX [CFPT]
Kim, Si Woo – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Kim, Sihwan – Las Vegas, NV
Kim, Tom – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Kirk, Chris – Athens, GA
Kisner, Kevin – Aiken, SC
Kitayama, Kurt – Las Vegas, NV
Koch, Greg – Orlando, FL [CFPT]
Koepka, Brooks – West Palm Beach, FL
Kuchar, Matt – Jupiter, FL
Lahiri, Anirban – INDIA
Larrazábal, Pablo – SPAIN
Lawrence, Thriston – SOUTH AFRICA
Lee, K.H. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Lee, Min Woo – AUSTRALIA
Love III, Davis – Sea Island, GA
Lowry, Shane – IRELAND
MacIntyre, Robert – SCOTLAND
Matsuyama, Hideki – JAPAN
McCarthy, Denny – Jupiter, FL
McIlroy, Rory – NORTHERN IRELAND
McNealy, Maverick – Las Vegas, NV
Meronk, Adrian – POLAND
Micheel, Shaun – Collierville, TN
Micheluzzi, David – AUSTRALIA
Mickelson, Phil – Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Mitchell, Keith – St. Simons Island, GA
Molinari, Francesco – ITALY
Montgomery, Taylor – Las Vegas, NV
Moore, Taylor – Edmond, OK
Morikawa, Collin – La Cañada, CA
Mullinax, Trey – Birmingham, AL
NeSmith, Matthew – Aiken, SC
Niemann, Joaquín - CHILE
Norén, Alex – SWEDEN
Olesen, Thorbjørn – DENMARK
Otaegui, Adrián – SPAIN
Paul, Yannik – GERMANY
Pendrith, Taylor – CANADA
Pereira, Mito – CHILE
Perez, Victor – FRANCE
Pieters, Thomas – BELGIUM
Pigman, Kenny – Norco, CA [CFPT]
Poston, J.T. – Sea Island, GA
Power, Séamus – IRELAND
Putnam, Andrew – University Place, WA
Rahm, Jon – SPAIN
Reavie, Chez – Scottsdale, AZ
Reed, Patrick – The Woodlands, TX
Reynolds, Gabe – Dallas, TX [CFPT]
Riley, Davis – Hattiesburg, MS
Rodgers, Patrick – Jupiter, FL
Rose, Justin – ENGLAND
Ryder, Sam – Longwood, FL
Sanger, Chris – Red Hook, NY [CFPT]
Schauffele, Xander – San Diego, CA
Scheffler, Scottie – Dallas, TX
Schenk, Adam – Vincennes, IN
Scott, Adam – AUSTRALIA
Shattuck, Braden – Aston, PA [CFPT]
Shinkwin, Callum – ENGLAND
Simpson, Webb – Charlotte, NC
Singh, Vijay – FIJI
Smith, Cameron – AUSTRALIA
Smith, Jordan – ENGLAND
Somers, John – Brooksville, FL [CFPT]
Spaun, J.J. – Scottsdale, AZ
Speight, Josh – Locust Hill, VA [CFPT]
Spieth, Jordan – Fort Worth, TX
Stallings, Scott – Oak Ridge, TN
Steele, Brendan – Idyllwild, CA
Straka, Sepp – AUSTRIA
Strydom, Ockie – SOUTH AFRICA
Suh, Justin – San Jose, CA
Svensson, Adam – CANADA
Taylor, Ben – ENGLAND
Taylor, Nick – CANADA
Theegala, Sahith – Houston, TX
Thomas, Justin – Louisville, KY
Thompson, Davis – St. Simons Island, GA
Todd, Brendon – Watkinsville, GA
Varner III, Harold – Gastonia, NC
Walker, Jimmy – San Antonio, TX
Wallace, Matt – ENGLAND
Wells, Jeremy – Estero, FL [CFPT]
Willett, Danny – ENGLAND
Wise, Aaron – Ellerbe, NC
Woodland, Gary – Topeka, KS
Worthington II, Wyatt – Reynoldsburg, OH [CFPT]
Wu, Brandon – Scarsdale, NY
Yang, Y.E. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Young, Cameron – Scarborough, NY