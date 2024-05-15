PGA Championship: Defending champ Brooks Koepka loves grind of 2nd golf major

Brooks Koepka will attempt to defend his 2023 title this week at the 2024 PGA Championship. File Photo by Tannen Murray/UPI

May 15 (UPI) -- Defending champion Brooks Koepka says he anticipates and loves the competitive nature and grind of the 2024 PGA Championship, which will be held Thursday through Sunday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

"It's a grinding week," Koepka, ranked No. 39 in the world, told reporters Wednesday in Louisville. "You've gotta be fully locked in. I feel like you can't take one shot off. And I love that."

The 156-player field includes 16 former champions and 33 major winners. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is a heavy favorite to win his second-consecutive major title.

No. 2 Rory McIlroy, Koepka, No. 3 Xander Schauffele and No. 6 Ludvig Aberg are among the other favorites to claim the tournaments $3.15 million first-place prize.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2024 PGA Championship this week in Louisville, Ky. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Oddsmakers also expect Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and Wyndham Clark to contend for the Wanamaker Trophy. The Top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are on the tournament entry list.

The second major of the golf season, and 106th edition of the tournament, will stream on ESPN+ and air on ESPN and CBS.

Dustin Johnson (L) talks with his caddie on the No. 18 green during the third practice day for the 2024 PGA Championship on Wednesday at Valhalla Golf Club in in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Scheffler won his second major last month at the Masters. He will return to the course after taking a brief break to welcome his first child, son Bennett, with wife, Meredith, on May 8.

"I'm excited to be here, excited to play and to be here and compete," Scheffler said. "It's a major championship week. This is what I practice and prepare for, to play my best at these events. Hopefully that trend will continue."

Jordan Spieth chips during the second practice day for the 2024 PGA Championship on Tuesday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

A chance of rain is in the forecast for Thursday, with heavier showers expected Friday and Saturday. More rain is possible Sunday during the final round.

The 7,609-yard, par-71 course -- designed by Jack Nicklaus -- features challenging thick roughs around its greens and just three par-5s. New tee locations, replaced fairway grass, water hazards and dozens of bunkers also should come into play for the elite field of competitors.

Tiger Woods walks up to the green on hole No. 5 during the second practice day for the 2024 PGA Championship on Tuesday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Several golfers said the course is in great shape and should favor long drivers, but rain might impact conditions of the fairways, bunkers and greens.

"It's in incredible shape," Rahm said of the course. "Hopefully, we don't get too much water and it can stay like this.

"It obviously presents a challenge. There have been low scores in the past and I can see it, because if you drive it well, you can give yourself chances. It's definitely an enjoyable course and a test."

The first group will tee off its first round at 7:15 a.m. Thursday. Schauffele, Aberg and No. 31 Justin Thomas will start the round at 7:53 a.m. on hole No. 10.

No. 807 Tiger Woods, No. 56 Adam Scott and No. 20 Keegan Bradley will tee off 11 minutes later on the same hole. McIlroy, No. 392 Dustin Johnson and No. 68 Justin Rose will tee off at 8:15 a.m.

Scheffler will start alongside No. 10 Brian Harman and Clark at 2:13 p.m. First-round tee times are scheduled through 2:57 p.m.

How to watch

All times EDT

Thursday

First round

Stream from 7 a.m. to noon on ESPN+; TV from noon to 8 p.m. on ESPN

Friday

Second round

Stream from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN+; TV from 1 to 8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Third round

Stream from 8 to 10 a.m. on ESPN+; TV from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS

Sunday

Final round

Stream from 8 to 10 a.m. on ESPN+; TV from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS